Peter Dinklage Weighs in on Daenerys’ Dark Turn: ‘There Were Signposts Along the Way’

Dinklage tells The New Yorker that backlash over the final season of "Game of Thrones" was due to fans not wanting the series to end.

Peter Dinklage is closing out 2019 by standing by the controversial final season of his HBO fantasy blockbuster series “Game of Thrones.” In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Dinklage praised “Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for their “extraordinary work.” Neither showrunner has gone on record reacting to the backlash against the series. The final season of “Thrones” made several storytelling decisions that resulted in fan outrage, most controversially turning Daenerys Targaryen into the story’s final villain. Dinklage told The New Yorker he understands why fans were upset even if they didn’t have a reason to be.

“Well, everybody’s always going to have an opinion, and that means an ownership. It’s like breaking up with somebody,” Dinklage said. “They get upset. I can’t speak for everybody, but my feeling is they didn’t want it to end, so a lot of people got angry. I feel like what [the showrunners] Dave [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] did was extraordinary.”

As for Daenerys’ dark turn, Dinklage said that while it was shocking it was not completely out of left field. “This happens. Monsters are created. And you don’t see it coming,” the actor said. “We vote them into office. You look the other way. So for everybody to get upset because they loved a character so much and they had so much faith in that person — there were signposts all along the way for that character.”

Emilia Clarke, who starred as Daenerys, revealed earlier this year her character’s villainous turn was a complete shock. “I called my mom and [told her], ‘I read the scripts and I don’t want to tell you what happens but can you just talk me off this ledge? It really messed me up,’” the actress told Entertainment Weekly. “And then I asked my mom and brother really weird questions. They were like: ‘What are you asking us this for? What do you mean do I think Daenerys is a good person? Why are you asking us that question? Why do you care what people think of Daenerys? Are you okay?’”

Dinklage earned a Screen Actors Guild nomination this week for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, and earlier this year the actor won his final Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series thanks to his role as Tyrion on “Game of Thrones.”

