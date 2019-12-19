PGA Announces Short-Form, Children’s, and Sports Nominations

The PGA also shared the nominees for the inaugural Innovation Award for the fields of VR, AR and experiential productions.

Awards season is in full swing, but the Producers Guild of America (PGA) is just getting warmed up. On Thursday, the organization announced the nominees for television specialty awards, including short-form, sports, and children’s programming for the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards. The PGA also shared the nominees for the inaugural Innovation Award, which looks to celebrate outstanding creative endeavor in entertainment as represented in the fields of VR, AR, experiential, and beyond.

In Children’s Program, the competitors range from newbies to established veterans, with “Carmen Sandiego,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” and “Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” all earning nods for their first season efforts. In contrast, “Sesame Street,” which also garnered a nomination, earned inclusion for Season 49.

Comedians made their mark in Short-Form Program in 2019, with Billy Eichner (“Billy on the Street”), Jerry Seinfeld (“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”), and Tig Notaro (“Under a Rock”) all scoring nominations, with the third season of “Creating ‘Saturday Night Live'” and the fifth season of “Born this Way” rounding out the category.

But the PGA has plenty more awards goodness on deck, with a full slate of nominations still to come. On January 7, the guild will announce the nominees for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Limited Series Television and Streamed/ Televised Motion Pictures, with winners honored at the Producers Guild Awards ceremony on January 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Conversely, the winner of the Short-Form and Innovation categories will be recognized at a PGA nominees event on January 16 at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles, while the Children’s and Sports categories are announced at a PGA nominees event on January 13 at Ascent Lounge in New York.

Additionally, the PGA will recognize the contributions of several influential individuals at the awards ceremony, including Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); as well as the Lionsgate film “Bombshell” (The Stanley Kramer Award).

A complete list of Thursday’s PGA nominees can be found below.

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

“Billy on the Street with Billy Eichner”

“Born This Way” (Season 5)

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” (Season 11)

“Creating ‘Saturday Night Live'” (Season 3)

“Under a Rock with Tig Notaro” (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders” (Season 14)

“Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season”

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (Season 25)

“SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt” (Season 5)

“What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali”

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

“Carmen Sandiego” (Seasons 1 and 2)

“Green Eggs and Ham” (Season 1)

“Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Season 1)

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Season 3)

“Sesame Street” (Season 49)

The PGA Innovation Award

“20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure”

“Artificial”

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”

“Bonfire”

“Cosmos Within Us”

“Eleven Eleven”

“First Man VR”

“How to Train Your Dragon: Fly with Toothless VR”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour”

“Interactive Play at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld Orlando”

“Mesmerica”

“Tree VR”

“Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode 1”

“You vs. Wild”

