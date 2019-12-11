‘Promising Young Woman’ Trailer: Carey Mulligan Out for Revenge in ‘Killing Eve’ Showrunner Film Debut

Emerald Fennell's first feature will debut at Sundance in January, when Mulligan promises to offer up a "delicious new take on revenge."

Carey Mulligan is out for revenge, but not just the regular kind, the delicious kind. After a brief on-screen break, the actress is returning with “Promising Young Woman,” an intriguing-sounding new thriller that will give her not only plenty of emotion to mine, but great guns to go with it. Written and directed by “Killing Eve” showrunner Emerald Fennell in her feature directorial debut, the film is billed as “a delicious new take on revenge.” The film will premiere at Sundance in the festival’s high-powered Premieres section in January, with an April 17, 2020 theatrical release date already set.

Per its official synopsis: “Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.”

“Promising Young Woman” is Fennell’s first feature as director, but she’s got an enviable (and quite varied) resume behind her, including two Emmy nominations for writing on the critically lauded (and similarly complicated woman-focused “Killing Eve”) and a number of on-screen credits. Most recently, she appeared as Camilla Parker-Bowles on the third season of Netflix’s “The Crown” and was a regular on the BBC’s “Call the Midwife” from 2013 until 2017. Fans of her work on “Eve” will surely spark to this first trailer, which includes some delightful hallmarks from that show, including at least one hilariously twisted costume and a biting wit.

Mulligan is a Sundance regular, and has unveiled some of her most critically beloved work at the festival in recent years, including roles in films like “Wildlife” and “Mudbound.” In fact, the film is her first big screen credit since the 2018 drama “Wildlife,” directed by Paul Dano, as the Oscar nominee ramps back up her acting work after taking some time away. (Next up: Simon Stone’s fact-based “The Dig” and a rumored role in Bradley Cooper’s long-buzzed about Leonard Bernstein biopic).

The film features an eye-popping cast of big names alongside Mulligan, including Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon, and Clancy Brown. Fennell produced the feature along with Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment and Ben Browning and Ashley Fox for FilmNation Entertainment.

Check out the full first trailer for “Promising Young Woman” below.

