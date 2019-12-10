Tarantino Says ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’ Is ‘Definitely in the Cards’ but Would Be Years Away

"I have an idea now that could be interesting," Tarantino tells Andy Cohen about a third installment of his beloved "Kill Bill" franchise.

Is “Kill Bill Vol. 3” going to be the last feature film Quentin Tarantino directs? The filmmaker recently joined Andy Cohen for a radio interview and confirmed a third installment in the Uma Thurman-led franchise is “definitely in the cards.” Tarantino said in July he was still in talks with Thurman about the project and added, “If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third ‘Kill Bill.’” But Tarantino sounded even more confident about “Kill Bill Vol. 3” during his interview with Andy Cohen.

“I just had dinner with Uma Thurman last night,” Tarantino told Cohen. “We were at a really cool Japanese restaurant. I do have an idea of what I would do with [‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’]. That was the whole thing, conquering the concept. What has happened to The Bride since then? And what do I want to do?”

Tarantino added, “I didn’t just want to come up with some cockamamie adventure. [The character] doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn’t do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the cards.”

Related John Travolta Calls Out Historical Mistake in Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

John Travolta Ready for Quentin Tarantino Reunion, but 'You Never Want to Force Something' Related Every IndieWire TV Review from 2019, Ranked by Grade from Best to Worst

The 25 Best Movie Moments of 2019

The “Kill Bill” director has long been outspoken about wanting to continue the series with a trilogy-ending third installment. Tarantino once said his plan for “Vol. 3” was to focus on the now-adult daughter of Vernita Green (Vivica A. Fox) as she pursues vengeance against Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo/The Bride for killing her mother. Figuring out where The Bride is years after “Vol. 2” appears to have been a challenge for Tarantino, but it sounds like he’s finally cracked it and has brought Thurman into the loop.

Popular on IndieWire

Tarantino just picked up a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director and Best Screenplay thanks to his most recent release, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The film is expected to earn multiple Oscar nominations. Tarantino has remained committed to his plan to retire from feature filmmaking after his 10th movie, which means he’s got one project left. Tarantino said last month fans should expect a delay between “Hollywood” and his 10th movie.

Listen to Tarantino’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s radio show in the video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.