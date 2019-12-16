Quentin Tarantino ‘Steering Away’ From ‘Star Trek’ in Favor of Smaller Final Movie

Bad news for anyone anticipating Tarantino's R-rated "Star Trek" movie.

Is Quentin Tarantino leaving “Star Trek” behind? The director has been attached to an R-rated “Star Trek” movie for well over a year now, but in a new interview with Consequence of Sound he casts some doubt on whether or not he’ll move forward as the project’s director. Tarantino is committing to his 10-film plan before retiring from feature filmmaking, which means he only has one movie left. “I think I’m steering away from ‘Star Trek,'” Tarantino said, adding that he has not had any official conversations with Paramount Pictures about his involvement.

Tarantino successfully pitched an R-rated “Star Trek” to producer J.J. Abrams and Paramount in December 2017. The studio brought in “The Revenant” screenwriter Mark L. Smith to work on the screenplay while Tarantino began production on “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Tarantino said earlier this year he would return to punch up the “Trek” script after his “Hollywood” press tour wrapped, and then he would make a decision as to whether or not he would direct the “Trek” film. The filmmaker told /Film in May that helming “Star Trek’ was “a very big possibility,” but flash forward a few months and it seems like Tarantino doesn’t want his 10th and final film to be something as massive as “Star Trek.”

“In a strange way, it seems like [‘Hollywood’] would be my last. So, I’ve kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voilà kind of statement,” Tarantino told Consequence of Sound. “I mean to such a degree there was a moment when I was writing and went, ‘Should I do this now? Should I do something else? Is this the 10th one?’ No, no don’t stop the planets from aligning, what are you, Galactus? If the Earth is saying do it, do it…But in a weird way, it actually kind of freed me up. I mean, I have no idea what the story of the next one’s going to be. I don’t even have a clue.”

Tarantino added, “One of the things that ‘Hollywood’ has done is that it has made me feel like I’ve made my big statement on Hollywood and that there is the accumulation of a career, accumulation of my interest, accumulation of the filmography. If the idea that all the films are a boxcar and it’s all one train, they’re all telling one story. Well, this is the climax, so I can actually see now my 10th movie probably being a little smaller.”

The filmmaker reiterated an idea he revealed earlier this year by saying he sees his final movie as more of an “epilogue” to his career than a climax. “You know, an author’s note,” the director said. “And look, I might come up with a really big idea. But right now, the idea of a smaller audience almost all the way around is appealing to me.”

Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has been one of the top contenders this Oscar season, picking up nominations from major guilds and earning a Best Picture and Best Director nomination from the Golden Globes.

