Rami Malek’s James Bond Villain Debuts in First Look Ahead of ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer

New character posters for the 25th James Bond movie shows off a handful of returning and new characters.

How do you follow up an Oscar win for Best Actor? If you’re Rami Malek, you go head to head against the world’s most famous cinematic super-spy. Malek follows in the footsteps of Javier Bardem, Mads Mikkelsen, and Christoph Waltz by taking on the villain role in Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as James Bond in “No Time to Die,” in theaters next spring. MGM has rolled out a handful of “No Time to Die” character posters ahead of the film’s official trailer dropping December 4, and with it comes the first official look at Malek’s antagonist.

The official synopsis for “No Time to Die” reads: “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Joining Craig in “No Time to Die” are returning 007 franchise players Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter). Malek leads the new additions to the franchise, which also include “Captain Marvel” breakout Lashana Lynch and “Knives Out” favorite Ana de Armas. “Spectre” villain Christoph Waltz is expected to return in a small role.

“It’s a great character and I’m very excited,” Malek told The Mirror earlier this year about his Bond villain. The actor stressed that it was of the upmost importance not to have his villain identify with any sort of cultural ideology.

“That was one thing that I discussed with [director Cary Fukunaga],” Malek said. “I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out.’ But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist.”

Malek added, “It’s another extremely clever script from the people who have figured out exactly what people want in those movies. But I feel a substantial weight on my shoulders. I mean, Bond is ­something that we all grow up with.”

“No Time to Die” opens in theaters nationwide April 10, 2020. Check out the new character posters below ahead of the trailer drop tomorrow.

