SAG Award Nominations 2020: ‘Irishman,’ ‘Hollywood’ Dominate, ‘Bombshell’ Surprises

The acting branch is the largest voting body in the Academy, which makes the SAG Awards an essential step on the awards season circuit.

The Golden Globes isn’t the only awards show announcing its film and television nominations for 2020 this week. This morning came picks from the Screen Actors Guild, which bestows its most prestigious prizes to film and television ensemble casts. The SAG Awards are viewed as a more valuable precursor to the Oscars because there is overlap between the guild and the Academy’s acting branch. None of the HFPA members who nominate Golden Globe awards are Academy members.

Earlier this year, the SAG Awards bestowed four nominations to “A Star Is Born.” Marvel’s “Black Panther” ended up winning the Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture award, an important step on its journey to becoming the first comic book film to compete for the Best Picture Oscar. SAG winners Rami Malek and Mahershala Ali repeated at the Oscars, while Glenn Close (Best Actress for “The Wife”) and Emily Blunt (Best Supporting Actress for “A Quiet Place”) did not.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19 at 8pm ET. The SAG Award categories have been listed below. IndieWire will update the nominations as they are announced live. Refresh this post for the latest updates.

Cast in a Motion Picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

