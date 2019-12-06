How This Year’s Short Oscar Season Is Intensifying Awards Campaigns

Screen Talk, episode 269: While the Gothams, NBR, and NYFCC winners make for a busy awards week, the campaigning is more aggressive than ever.

It’s been a good week for Netflix. The company’s top awards contenders performed well with several New York events, as “The Irishman” topped both the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle awards, while “Marriage Story” kicked the week off by sweeping the Gothams. Although none of these events may ultimately predict the Best Picture winner at the end of this year’s Oscar race, they certainly help elevate these movies as the campaigns continue to gain momentum. But they aren’t the only factors in play. With the shortest Oscar season in history, campaigning has intensified across the board, including a lot of over-the-top swag. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss the impact of the Gothams, NBR, and NYFCC, while also digging through the other ways that the short season has caused more aggressive campaign tactics than ever before.

Listen to the full episode below.

Popular on IndieWire

Screen Talk is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Soundcloud. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on iTunes and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.