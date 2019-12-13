The Best Movies of 2019 Remind Us That Awards Aren’t Everything — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 270: No matter who got snubbed by the Globes or SAG, there are other ways to celebrate the best movies of 2019.

This week was filled with a lot of big awards season news, from the Golden Globes snubbing women directors to the surge of support for “Bombshell” from SAG. In the shortest Oscar season ever, it often seems as though every movie is vying for accolades in the hopes that it doesn’t vanish for good. But sometimes it’s worth taking a break from Oscar mania to recognize the big picture: Great movies are worth celebrating no matter what sort of awards they get at the end of the day. (Of course, it’s always nice when great movies win awards, too.)

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, co-hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson spend some time digging through the nominees from the Globes, SAG, and the Critics Choice Awards — but that’s just the first 20 minutes. From there, the pair turn to their own top 10 lists, comparing notes on the best that cinema had to offer in 2019. Needless to say, they don’t see eye to eye on everything. And while some of their favorites may indeed win Oscars come February, others don’t stand a chance, but that doesn’t make them any less worthy.

Listen to the full episode below.



