Awards Season Isn’t Over Yet, but 2020 Has a Lot of Other Reasons to Talk About the Movies

Screen Talk, episode 272: For the last episode of the year, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss the movies they can't wait to see in 2020 and what sort of broader conversations they might stir up.

While 2019 is coming to a close, the shortest Oscar season in history is powering ahead. But just because there are still several weeks left before movies like “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and “Parasite” can give their campaigns a rest doesn’t mean they tell the whole story. 2020 is filled with cinematic potential, from the Sundance lineup to anticipated studio efforts like “In the Heights” (above). In this special episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson share the movies they’re most excited to see in the year ahead and what sort of stories these releases might fuel about the industry as a whole.

Listen to the full episode below.

