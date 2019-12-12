‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ Trailer: David Attenborough Explores Earth’s Furthest Corners – Exclusive

BBC America's latest globe-spanning documentary will feature a variety of exotic animals and locations when it premieres in the U.S. in January 2020.

David Attenborough will explore the far reaches of the planet on BBC America’s upcoming “Seven Worlds, One Planet” and IndieWire is exclusively premiering the trailer for the nature documentary series which will premiere on January 18, 2020.

Each of the seven installments of the Attenborough-narrated series will focus on a particular continent and how it shapes animal behavior and biodiversity. The multi-network series, which recently aired its final episode in the United Kingdom, will air stateside on BBC America, AMC, IFC, and SundanceTV. The show marks the first time that BBC Studio’s Natural History Unit has explored all the planet’s continents in a single series.

The trailer features series theme “Out There,” an original track co-composed by Hans Zimmer and Sia. Jacob Shea, who also composed the theme, scored the series through Bleeding Fingers Music, Zimmer’s production music company.

The soundtrack will accompany all manner of exotic locales, and “Seven Worlds, One Planet” is laying claim to several alleged filming firsts: Drone technology made it possible to film a shark aggregation that only happens every 15 years for the series’ Australian episode, while the Asian episode will explore some of the highest mountain ranges in central China that are home to the rare golden snub-nosed monkey, which frequently walk upright. The series will also explore Antarctica, where a BBC crew spent seven weeks preparing to capture footage of the largest great whale aggregation ever shot.

“Seven Worlds, One Planet” will also feature polar bears jumping from rocks to catch adult beluga whales, a firefly spectacle in North America captured with a motion control tracking time-lapse camera, puma successfully hunting adult guanaco in South America, a spidaboo mating dance in Australia, grave robbing hamsters in Europe, the largest aggregation of great whales ever filmed in Antarctica, and a piece in Africa on the last two northern white rhinos on Earth.

Check out the trailer for “Seven Worlds, One planet” below:

