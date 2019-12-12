Sundance 2020 Reveals New Frontier Slate, Including Films and VR Experiences

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival has revealed its full lineup for the festival’s forward-thinking New Frontier section, which “spotlights work at the dynamic crossroads of film, art, and technology.” The curated collection of “cutting-edge independent and experimental media works are by creators who are pushing artistic innovation across mediums that include rocket travel, biotech, facial recognition, mixed reality (MR), smartphone AR, underwater VR, game engines, big data, AI, the human archive, and innovative uses of SMS text & iPhone video capture.

Shari Frilot, Chief Curator of New Frontier,​ said in an official statement, “Powerful technologies now enable experiences that capture, replicate, and replace ‘the real.’ But it is even more special when the human touch converges with technology, we are provoked to reach beyond what we know to be real and enter into unfamiliar terrain. This transcendence can shift who we believe ourselves to be, where our bodies begin and end, what we are to each other, and who we are ultimately capable of being. The 2020 edition of New Frontier stares down the fear of losing our neighborhoods, and losing ourselves, and reminds us that the future is ​now​ — and because the future is now, the future can be ours.”

The 2020 edition of New Frontier is returning to its two dedicated venue spaces: ​New Frontier at The Ray​ and ​New Frontier Central​, each of which host a variety of media installations, a VR Cinema, and panel discussions. This year, New Frontier Central will also house the​ Biodigital Theatre​,” a cutting-edge presentation space that will feature a rotating schedule of large scale VR theatrical works including a feature-length livestream game telecast.”

The section will also host “satellite projects in the pool at Festival Headquarters, AR dances to be discovered in various locations around Park City, and a nationwide ‘fugitive newscast’ accessed at various sites around the festival, as well as at 11 art house theatres across the U.S.”