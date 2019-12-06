Television Academy Announces Newly-Elected Governors

The newly-elected batch of governors will serve a two-year term beginning January 1, 2020.

The Television Academy has elected new crop of members to its board of governors, including nine first-time members who will serve a two-year term beginning Jan. 1 2020 and concluding Dec. 31, 2021.

The freshman governors elected to their first-ever two-year term include Kim Coleman (Casting Directors); Jill Dickerson (Reality Programming); Jo DiSante (Television Executives); Joe Earle, CAS (Sound); Joel Fajnor (Animation); Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh (Los Angeles Area); Luke Reichle (Costume Design & Supervision); Renee Villafan (Daytime Programming); and Derek Spears (Special Visual Effects).

Several members were also elected to two-year terms after a one or multiple-year absence from the governing body, including Kathryn Burns (Choreography); Tony Carey (Producers), and Ed Fassl (Sound Editors).

Rounding out the elections are governors who were re-elected to a second two-year term, including Lesley Aletter (Stunts); Bob Bergen (Performers); Daniel H. Birman (Documentary Programming); Scott Boyd, ACE (Picture Editors); Jeffrey A. Calderon (Lighting, Camera & Technical Arts); Rich Carter (Commercials); Terri D. Carter (Makeup Artists/Hairstylists); Keiren Fisher (Production Executives); Greg Kupiec (Motion & Title Design); Judalina Neira (Writers); Glenn Rigberg (Professional Representatives); Jeff Russo (Music); Jill Sanford (Children’s Programming); Lori H. Schwartz (Interactive Media); John Simmons, ASC (Cinematographers); Halina Siwolop (Art Directors/Set Decorators); Steven Spignese (Public Relations); and Michael Spiller (Directors).

An updated list of the TV Academy board of governors will be available on its website beginning January 1.

A full list of the newly-elected governors and their affiliated peer group can be found below.

ANIMATION — Joel Fajnor

ART DIRECTORS/SET DECORATORS — Halina Siwolop

CASTING DIRECTORS — Kim Coleman

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING — Jill Sanford

CHOREOGRAPHY — Kathryn Burns

CINEMATOGRAPHERS — John Simmons, ASC

COMMERCIALS — Rich Carter

COSTUME DESIGN & SUPERVISION — Luke Reichle

DAYTIME PROGRAMMING — Renee Villafan

DIRECTORS — Michael Spiller

DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING — Daniel H. Birman

INTERACTIVE MEDIA — Lori H. Schwartz

LIGHTING, CAMERA & TECHNICAL ARTS — Jeffrey A. Calderon

LOS ANGELES AREA — Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh

MAKEUP ARTISTS/HAIRSTYLISTS — Terri D. Carter

MOTION & TITLE DESIGN — Greg Kupiec

MUSIC — Jeff Russo

PERFORMERS — Bob Bergen

PICTURE EDITORS — Scott Boyd, ACE

PRODUCERS — Tony Carey

PRODUCTION EXECUTIVES — Keiren Fisher

PROFESSIONAL REPRESENTATIVES — Glenn Rigberg

PUBLIC RELATIONS — Steven Spignese

REALITY PROGRAMMING — Jill Dickerson

SOUND — Joe Earle, CAS

SOUND EDITORS — Ed Fassel

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS — Derek Spears

STUNTS — Lesley Aletter

TELEVISION EXECUTIVES — Jo DiSante

WRITERS — Judalina Neira

