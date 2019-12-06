Television Academy Announces Newly-Elected Governors

The Television Academy has elected new crop of members to its board of governors, including nine first-time members who will serve a two-year term beginning Jan. 1 2020 and concluding Dec. 31, 2021.
The freshman governors elected to their first-ever two-year term include Kim Coleman (Casting Directors); Jill Dickerson (Reality Programming); Jo DiSante (Television Executives); Joe Earle, CAS (Sound); Joel Fajnor (Animation); Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh (Los Angeles Area); Luke Reichle (Costume Design & Supervision); Renee Villafan (Daytime Programming); and Derek Spears (Special Visual Effects).
Several members were also elected to two-year terms after a one or multiple-year absence from the governing body, including Kathryn Burns (Choreography); Tony Carey (Producers), and Ed Fassl (Sound Editors).
Rounding out the elections are governors who were re-elected to a second two-year term, including Lesley Aletter (Stunts); Bob Bergen (Performers); Daniel H. Birman (Documentary Programming); Scott Boyd, ACE (Picture Editors); Jeffrey A. Calderon (Lighting, Camera & Technical Arts); Rich Carter (Commercials); Terri D. Carter (Makeup Artists/Hairstylists); Keiren Fisher (Production Executives); Greg Kupiec (Motion & Title Design); Judalina Neira (Writers); Glenn Rigberg (Professional Representatives); Jeff Russo (Music); Jill Sanford (Children’s Programming); Lori H. Schwartz (Interactive Media); John Simmons, ASC (Cinematographers); Halina Siwolop (Art Directors/Set Decorators); Steven Spignese (Public Relations); and Michael Spiller (Directors).
An updated list of the TV Academy board of governors will be available on its website beginning January 1.
A full list of the newly-elected governors and their affiliated peer group can be found below.
ANIMATION — Joel Fajnor
ART DIRECTORS/SET DECORATORS — Halina Siwolop
CASTING DIRECTORS — Kim Coleman
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING — Jill Sanford
CHOREOGRAPHY — Kathryn Burns
CINEMATOGRAPHERS — John Simmons, ASC
COMMERCIALS — Rich Carter
COSTUME DESIGN & SUPERVISION — Luke Reichle
DAYTIME PROGRAMMING — Renee Villafan
DIRECTORS — Michael Spiller
DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING — Daniel H. Birman
INTERACTIVE MEDIA — Lori H. Schwartz
LIGHTING, CAMERA & TECHNICAL ARTS — Jeffrey A. Calderon
LOS ANGELES AREA — Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh
MAKEUP ARTISTS/HAIRSTYLISTS — Terri D. Carter
MOTION & TITLE DESIGN — Greg Kupiec
MUSIC — Jeff Russo
PERFORMERS — Bob Bergen
PICTURE EDITORS — Scott Boyd, ACE
PRODUCERS — Tony Carey
PRODUCTION EXECUTIVES — Keiren Fisher
PROFESSIONAL REPRESENTATIVES — Glenn Rigberg
PUBLIC RELATIONS — Steven Spignese
REALITY PROGRAMMING — Jill Dickerson
SOUND — Joe Earle, CAS
SOUND EDITORS — Ed Fassel
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS — Derek Spears
STUNTS — Lesley Aletter
TELEVISION EXECUTIVES — Jo DiSante
WRITERS — Judalina Neira
