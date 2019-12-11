Thanos Creator Calls Trump a ‘Pompous Fool’ for Using Marvel Villain in Campaign Ad

Trump is associating himself with a megalomaniacal villain who killed half of the universe's population. "How sick is that?" asks Thanos' creator.

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign went viral for all the wrong reasons this week after posting a video in which Trump’s head appears photoshopped onto the body of the Marvel super-villain Thanos. The video remixes a scene from “Avengers: Endgame” in which Thanos, wearing the Infinity Gauntlet, snaps his fingers after saying, “I am inevitable.” Trump is Thanos and when he snaps his fingers various Democratic leaders vanish into dust, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

The Trump campaign using Thanos in its campaign video has drawn ire from Jim Starlin, the creator of the villainous comic book character. Starlin wrote on social media that Trump is a “pompous fool” for conflating his image with that of Thanos. After all, Thanos is a megalomaniac who killed off half of the universe’s population. In a humorous twist, Thanos actually doesn’t win in the clip the Trump campaign has remixed. If Trump was using the clip to show he will be unstoppable in the 2020 election, he basically picked the wrong moment from the MCU.

“After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous dang fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer,” Sterlin wrote. “How sick is that? These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end.”

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump’s re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

