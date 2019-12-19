‘The Woman in the Window’ Trailer: Nobody Unravels Like Amy Adams

Gary Oldman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Tracy Letts co-star in the new dramatic thriller from Joe Wright.

If you’re going to make a movie about a woman psychologically unraveling, then casting Amy Adams is a no-brainer. From “American Hustle” to “Sharp Objects,” Adams’ has shown a fearless range when it comes to diving into the skin of women on the edge of breakdowns. Based on the first trailer below, “The Woman in the Window” should be another powerful Amy Adams acting showcase.

Directed by Joe Wright, “The Woman in the Window” is based on the novel of the same name written by A.J. Finn. Adams stars as Dr. Anna Fox, an agoraphobic developmental psychologist who ends up in the middle of a crime scene while spying on her new neighbors. The film’s supporting cast includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gary Oldman, Brian Tyree Henry, Wyatt Russell, and Anthony Mackie. Tracy Letts adapted Finn’s novel for the big screen and also stars in a supporting role. Letts has been having a moment after earning acclaim for supporting turns in “Ford v Ferrari” and “Little Women.”

For Adams, “Woman in the Window” is her first big movie since “Vice,” in which she scored a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for playing Lynne Cheney. Adams’ work on the HBO limited series “Sharp Objects” brought her even more acclaim last year and nominations from the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. The film is directed by Joe Wright, who is showing off his more contemporary thriller side after mastering the art of historical period dramas in “Pride and Prejudice,” “Atonement,” “Anna Karenina,” and “Darkest Hour.” The latter also starred Gary Oldman and won him the Oscar for Best Actor.

Popular on IndieWire

20th Century Fox was originally supposed to release “The Woman in the Window” in theaters on October 4, 2019, but the release plans changed following the Disney-Fox merger. Disney ordered the film to undergo reshoots after negative responses from test screenings. The movie was made under the Fox 2000 banner, which Disney shut down following the acquisition. “Woman in the Window” was pushed to summer 2020 and will be the last release made under Fox 2000.

Disney will release “The Woman in the Window” in theaters nationwide May 15, 2020. Watch the official trailer for the thriller in the video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.