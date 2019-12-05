Writers Guild Awards 2019: ‘Watchmen,’ ‘PEN15’ Among TV Nominees

The Writers Guild of America shared their nominees for the WGA Awards before next week's Golden Globe and SAG Award announcements.

Sneaking in ahead of next week’s dual announcements of the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, the Writers Guild of America and Writers Guild of America, East announced their own batch of TV nominees, all competing to be deemed the best-written examples of the form.

Some perennial WGA favorites, including Netflix’s “The Crown,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and HBO’s “Veep” all made return showings amidst the morning’s nominations, but there was still plenty of room for newcomers as well. It was a particularly strong showing for freshman comedies Hulu’s “PEN15” and Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” both of which earned nominations for Comedy Series and New Series. The same can be said of HBO’s currently airing must-see drama “Watchmen,” which also earned nominations for Drama Series and New Series.

The Writers Guild Awards ceremony will feature concurrent ceremonies taking place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and the Edison Ballroom in New York City on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Drama series

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Mindhunter” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Comedy series

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

New Series

“Dead To Me” (Netflix)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Long Form Original

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“The Terror: Infamy” (AMC)

“Togo” (Disney+)

“True Detective” (HBO)

Long Form Adapted

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (AMC)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Short Form New Media

“After Forever” (Amazon Prime)

“Special” (Netflix)

Animation

“Bed, Bob & Beyond” (“Bob’s Burgers”) (FOX)

“The Gene Mile” (“Bob’s Burgers”) (FOX)

“Go Big or Go Homer” (“The Simpsons”) (FOX)

“A Horse Walks Into A Rehab” (“BoJack Horseman”) (Netflix)

“Livin’ La Pura Vida” (“The Simpsons”) (FOX)

“Thanksgiving of Horror” (“The Simpsons”) (FOX)

Episodic Drama

“407 Proxy Authentication Required” (“Mr. Robot”) (USA)

“A Good Man is Hard to Find” (“Ray Donovan”) (Showtime)

“Mirror Mirror” (“The OA”) (Netflix)

“Moondust” (“The Crown”) (Netflix)

“Our Little Island Girl” (“This Is Us”) (NBC)

“Tern Haven” (“Succession”) (HBO)

Episodic Comedy

“Here’s Where We Get Off” (“Orange Is the New Black”) (Netflix)

“It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) (Amazon Prime)

“Nice Knowing You” (“Living With Yourself”) (Netflix)

“Pilot” (“Dead to Me”) (Netflix)

“The Stinker Thinker” (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”) (Showtime)

“Veep” (“Veep”) (HBO)

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

“Conan” (TBS)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

“Desi Lydic: Abroad” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Part 2” (TBS)

“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019” (CBS)

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings” (HBO)

Comedy/Variety Specials

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (truTV)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

