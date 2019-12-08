‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer: Gal Gadot Returns as Princess Warrior Diana

The official trailer for Warner Bros.' sequel starring Gal Gadot has landed.

The full trailer for director Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 1984,” which doesn’t open until summer 2020, has finally landed. The film finds Gal Gadot reprising her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, an immortal Amazon princess warrior. She is joined by her co-star from the first film, Chris Pine, plus Kristen Wiig as archaeologist Cheetah, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright.

It’s been reported that upon seeing a cut of the movie, star Gadot broke down in tears. “For an actor to see himself playing in a movie is always a very strange thing, because you’re very judgmental about yourself and you’re very nervous and all you see is you,” Gadot said. “I got to say the first time I watched ‘Wonder Woman [1984]’, and it was the very first cut, the very first director’s cut, I forgot it was me and I was is invested even though I shot the whole movie and I read the script a million times and we did it and filmed it for eight whole months and all of a sudden seeing all the puzzle pieces coming together and seeing this huge, grand… I called Patty crying. I had an even bigger reaction than I did for the first one.”

Earlier this year, “1984” producer Charles Roven teased the film would follow in the tradition of James Bond in being a sequel that feels like a standalone film. “It’s a completely different timeframe and you’ll get a sense of what Diana/Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years,” he said. “But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heart strings as well.”

The first “Wonder Woman” released in 2017 and smashed box-office records for a female-led DC Extended Universe film. Globally, Jenkins’ movie grossed more than $821 million. “Wonder Woman 1984” is scheduled to be released in the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures in RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, IMAX and IMAX 3D on June 5, 2020. The sequel will follow Diana during the Cold War as she comes into conflict with the Soviet Union and new foe Cheetah (Wiig).

