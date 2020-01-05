‘1917’ Pulls Crowds as ‘Uncut Gems’ and ‘Parasite’ Draw the Awards Spotlight

Golden Globes weekend is the time for thriving awards titles to pull audiences as they expand their runs.

Golden Globes weekend is the time for thriving awards titles to pull audiences as they expand their runs. The standout among recent openers is Christmas Day release “1917” (Universal), with a rare second-weekend increase. “Uncut Gems” (A24) continues to stun as a wide release success. And “Parasite” (Neon) keeps accruing more high numbers, even before it enters the winners’ circle.

Not reporting numbers was Oscar-shortlisted Israel documentary “Advocate” (Film Movement). Don’t expect more new specialty titles until until February, as some older titles move to parallel home viewing after their 90-day exclusive window expires.

Week Two

1917 (Universal)

$590,000 in 11 theaters (no change); PTA: $53,636; Cumulative: $2,280,000

What an impressive way to lead into a wide expansion, let alone the heart of awards season! Sam Mendes’ film is clearly an audience favorite. In the same 11 theaters in seven cities as last week, its gross actually went up 2%, against the usual second weekend fall off. This doesn’t guarantee a strong wide reception, but positions it well for broader appeal.

Just Mercy (Warner Bros.)

$76,276 in 4 theaters (no change); PTA: $19,069 ; Cumulative: $401,276

With a decent second-weekend hold for initial platform theaters ahead of a wide break next week, this Michael B. Jordan/Jamie Foxx combo should grab a major boost for those dates.

Clemency (Neon)

$32,011 in 9 theaters (+7); PTA: $3,557; Cumulative: $78,551

A long-shot hope Best Actress nomination for Alfre Woodard, acclaimed for her performance as a warden overseeing death row inmates, is key for the drama’s chances as it slowly expands. Last weekend this took in $35,000 in its initial two theaters.

The Song of Names (Sony Pictures Classics)

$68,618 in 17 theaters (+7); PTA: $4,086; Cumulative: $186,005

This Tim Roth/Clive Owen drama about the hunt for a missing violin virtuoso isn’t thriving, but at least its PTA remained the same on week two, even with additional theaters.

Ongoing/expanding (Grosses over $50,000)

Uncut Gems (A24) Week 4

$7,827,000 in 2,686 theaters (+338); Cumulative: $36,813,000

For a film that incites powerful pro and con reactions, this movie is a hit. That’s because even if it’s a specialized-oriented niche film, Adam Sandler is the marquee draw. This could reach $50 million, plus foreign interest, when going in, $25 million seemed unlikely.

Bombshell (Lionsgate) Week 4

$4,075,000 in 1,721 theaters (+241); Cumulative: $24,569,000

An increase in its screens helped Jay Roach’s #MeToo Fox News retelling keep close to last weekend’s gross. Its future –challenged by Lionsgate’s own “Knives Out” as well as several wide openings next week–is up to the awards gods as Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie are poised for more attention.

Parasite (Neon) Week 13

$888,122 in 222 theaters (+67); Cumulative: $23,901,000

There’s no stopping “Parasite.” In its third month in release, the Bong Joon Ho movie is scoring higher grosses, down from its peak theaters. The movie has been a top 20-grossing film all along, something rarely accomplished by a non-English language title. And it has yet to reap the benefit of Oscar nominations in just over a week. A $4,000 PTA at this stage of the run, particularly at this many theaters, is stunning.

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight) Week 12

$358,000 in 209 theaters (+1); Cumulative: $21,593,000

Fox Searchlight has kept Taika Waititi’s popular comedy in the spotlight for almost four months. It was their biggest release last year, with the potential for more as it gets awards attention.

A Hidden Life (Fox Searchlight) Week 4

$264,000 in 149 theaters (+31); Cumulative: $1,277,000

While it’s not a big boost, at least Terrence Malick’s struggling World War II crisis of conscience film held fairly well in its third weekend of wider play.

Dark Waters (Focus) Week 7

$193,000 in 133 theaters (-7); Cumulative: $10,935,000

The holidays have extended the run for Todd Haynes’ corporate greed expose, which is finding some ongoing interest after an initial wider run.

Harriet (Focus) Week 10

$141,000 in 124 theaters (+10); Cumulative: $42,764,000

All gravy at this point, as this Best Actress contender continues to maintain a presence after already reaching a high level for Focus. In a tricky year for top specialized distributors, its their second-best gross, far ahead of what any of their competitors achieved.

No Safe Spaces (Atlas) Week 11

$70,000 in 70 theaters (+31); Cumulative: $(est.) $1,232,000

This politically-charged documentary continues to add dates with modest results at most theaters but a steadily improving total.

Fantastic Fungi (A23a) Week 16

$(est.) 77,000 in 33 theaters (+3); Cumulative: $(est.) 1,427,000

This nature/environment centered documentary has quietly amassed an impressive total under the radar.

Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 14

$67,436 in 88 theaters (+42); Cumulative: $3,9678,000

Back in more theaters as awards keep coming (most recently Antonio Banderas as Best Actor from the National Society of Film Critics), this should pass $4 million ahead.

Also noted:

63 Up (Britbox) – $34,360 in 19 theaters; Cumulative: $299,744

Invisible Life (Amazon) – $25,461 in 13 theaters; Cumulative: $53,190

