2020 ACE TV Eddies: ‘Better Things,’ ‘Fleabag,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ and ‘Killing Eve’ Triumph

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Fleabag” may be dead and gone, but they are most certainly not forgotten — at least as far as the American Cinema Editors are concerned. The organization announced the Eddie Award winners for TV on Friday night, at a ceremony held at the International Ballroom in the Beverly Hilton, hosted by star of “The Good Place” D’Arcy Carden.

Tim Porter’s work on the epic 82-minute “Game of Thrones” episode “The Long Night” earned him the prize for Best Edited Drama Series For Non-Commercial Television, unsurprising given Porter’s win for the work at the Emmy Awards in September.

The same goes for Gary Dollner for his work on the Season 2 premiere of “Fleabag.” The editor’s work is just the latest accolade garnered by Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s exquisite comedy. That makes two consecutive Eddie wins for Dollner, who won Best Edited Drama Series For Commercial Television last year for his editing on the pilot episode of another Waller-Bridge series: “Killing Eve.”

But the 2020 ACE Eddie Awards were far from a simple rehash of last year’s Emmy winners. In Best Edited Comedy Series For Commercial Television, Janet Weinberg was triumphant for “Easter,” an episode of FX’s brilliant and often tragically overlooked “Better Things,” created by Pamela Adlon.

And “Killing Eve” dominated the commercial drama category for the second consecutive year, after scoring two separate nominations, with Dan Crinnion honored for the episode “Desperate Times.”

Perhaps the most intriguing win of the evening came from the miniseries or TV movie category, where “Chernobyl” continued its awards season dominance. The curious aspect comes not from the show’s success, but rather from which episode won. At the Emmys, “Chernobyl” earned two nominations for editing: Jinx Godfrey for “Open Wide, Oh Earth” and winner Simon Smith for “Please Remain Calm.” But neither episode was nominated at the Eddie Awards, with the prize instead going to both Godfrey and Smith, who worked collaboratively on the editing for the premiere of the limited series, “Vichnaya Pamyat.”

Rounding out the TV winners for the evening was a victory for Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, and Ryo Ikegami in non-scripted series with “VICE Investigates”: “Amazon on Fire.”

The full list of Friday night’s ACE TV Eddie Awards winners can be found below.

Best Edited Comedy Series For Commercial Television

“Better Things”: “Easter”

Janet Weinberg, ACE

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”: “I Need To Find My Frenemy”

Nena Erb, ACE

“The Good Place”: “Pandemonium”

Eric Kissack

“Schitt’s Creek”: “Life is a Cabaret”

Trevor Ambrose

Best Edited Comedy Series For Non-Commercial Television

“Barry”: “berkman > block”

Kyle Reiter, ACE

“Dead to Me”: “Pilot”

Liza Cardinale

“Fleabag”: “Episode 2.1”

Gary Dollner, ACE

“Russian Doll”: “The Way Out”

Todd Downing

Best Edited Drama Series For Commercial Television

“Chicago Med”: “Never Going Back To Normal”

David J. Siegel, ACE

“Killing Eve”: “Desperate Times”

Dan Crinnion

“Killing Eve”: “Smell Ya Later”

Al Morrow

“Mr. Robot”: “401 Unauthorized”

Rosanne Tan, ACE

Best Edited Drama Series For Non-Commercial Television

“Euphoria”: “Pilot””

Julio C. Perez IV

“Game of Thrones”: “The Long Night”

Tim Porter, ACE

“Mindhunter”: “Episode 2”

Kirk Baxter, ACE

“Watchmen”: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

David Eisenberg

Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture For Television

“Chernobyl”:

Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith

“Fosse/Verdon”: “Life is a Cabaret”

Tim Streeto, ACE

“When They See Us”: “Part 1”

Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

“Deadliest Catch”: “Triple Jeopardy”

Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE

“Surviving R. Kelly”: “All The Missing Girls”

Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt

“VICE Investigates”: “Amazon on Fire”

Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami

