Golden Globes 2020 Full Winners List: ‘1917,’ ‘Hollywood,’ ‘Fleabag,’ and ‘Succession’ Dominate

Check out the complete winners list for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais.

Awards season hit its early stride with tonight’s 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which kick off this evening on the annual awards show’s earliest date ever (read: you are not just imagining how truncated this year’s awards schedule really is). This year’s ceremony was hosted by returning host Ricky Gervais, who promised yet another evening of Hollywood-centric jabs, perhaps in an attempt to zing up one of the year’s most stuffed ceremonies, thanks to honors for both film and television.

The nominations come from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is made up of 90 journalists from around the world. Golden Globe film winners include top Oscar prospects like “1917,” “Joker,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” On the television side, Emmy winner “Fleabag” walked away with a number of big wins, as did HBO standout “Succession.” Left in the cold? “The Two Popes,” “The Irishman,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Big Little Lies.”

While the Golden Globes are not necessarily a major harbinger for Oscar (or even Emmy glory), with Academy Award nominations just over a week away, tonight’s winners will likely provide some compelling insight into what films have managed to hold on to their “buzz” after weeks (and sometimes months) of competition and chatter.

Check out the full list of winners in both the film and television categories below. Each winner is noted in bold and underlined font.

Film Awards

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Dolemite is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cynthio Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON PICTURE

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTON PICTURE

Annette Benning, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“The Two Popes”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little Women”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Marriage Story”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Beautiful Ghosts” – “CATS”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen 2”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Frozen 2”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Television Awards

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

