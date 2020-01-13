Oscar Nominations 2020 (Updating Live)

How many nominations will "The Irishman," "Joker," and more 2020 awards contenders receive? Find out live.

The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards are arriving imminently, and it should be a big morning for award season contenders like Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite.” These films as well as Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” and Sam Mendes’ “1917” are expected to pick up multiple nominations across many categories, in addition to top bids for Best Picture. The Academy will announce nominations in 24 categories, including the renamed Best International Feature Film category (formerly Best Foreign Language Film).

Last year’s Oscar nominations were dominated by Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” (Netflix) and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favorite” (Fox Searchlight), both of which earned 10 nominations. “Roma” took home honors for Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Foreign Language Film, but it was controversially beat by Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” (Universal) in the Best Picture race. Many film critics were outraged over the end result and named “Green Book” the worst Best Picture winner since “Crash” infamously won the Academy’s top prize over “Brokeback Mountain.”

Much of the attention around the 2020 Oscar nominations leading up to the announcement has centered on whether or not the Academy will embrace female filmmakers in this year’s Best Director lineup. Both the Golden Globes and the Directors Guild of America awards shut out women directors in favorite of five male nominees, leading to widespread industry backlash. Should Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) or another female director make the cut in 2020, she will become just the sixth woman nominated for Best Director in the Academy’s 92-year history.

The complete list of 2020 Oscar nominations is listed below. Winners for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced Sunday, February 9. The ceremony will air on ABC without a host. IndieWire will update the categories below as they are announced live.

