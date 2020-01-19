2020 SAG Awards: The Full List of Winners, Updating Live

SAG wins often bode well for Oscar nominees.

The 26th Screen Actors Guild are underway, which should make Oscar predictions that much easier as the results roll in — actors who win big with SAG tend to do likewise with the Academy.

Last year, the overlap didn’t happen as much as usual, though. Regina King, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” wasn’t even in the running for a SAG Award. Emily Blunt, who won for her role in “A Quiet Place,” wasn’t nominated for the Oscar.

But Rami Malek went on to win at the Oscars for his role as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” after taking home a prize at last year’s SAG Awards, which exclusively honor individual, ensemble, and stunt performers in both TV and movies.

This year, SAG wins could bode well for Oscar nominees Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, and Renée Zellweger in the Best Actress category and Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, and Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor.

And for small-screen fans, tonight’s winners are sure to have implications on what happens at the Emmys in September.

See the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage, “Game Of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game Of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Game Of Thrones”

“Glow”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

