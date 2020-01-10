‘When They See Us,’ ‘Dolemite,’ ‘Us,’ ‘Queen & Slim’ Lead 51st NAACP Image Awards Nominees

Netflix leads both film and television categories combined, earning a total of 42 nominations.

The nominees for the 51st NAACP Image Awards were announced today, with Netflix leading both film and television categories combined, earning 12 motion picture nominations and 30 for television, for a total of 42 nominations.

Ava DuVernay’s Central Park 5 miniseries, “When They See Us,” accounted for nine of Netflix’s television nominations, including Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special, and Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special, a category in which three of the series’ lead actors are nominated.

On the motion picture side, Eddie Murphy’s “Dolemite is My Name” accounts for seven of Netflix’s 12 total film nominations, including Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

Universal Pictures leads the motion picture categories with 15 nominations, helped by Lena Waithe’s “Queen and Slim” and Jordan Peele’s “Us,” both with seven nominations each, including Outstanding Motion Picture, Actor, and Actress.

And in the distinguished Entertainer of the Year category, Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Lizzo, Regina King, and Tyler Perry are all contenders.

Nominees were revealed this morning at a joint press conference in Beverly Hills with Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, and Connie Orlando, EVP and head of programming at BET Networks.

The Image Awards honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of TV, music, literature, and film, and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Voting is now open to the public to determine winners.

The winners will be revealed during a two-hour live TV special airing on BET Networks February 22 at 8pm ET.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett

Billy Porter

Lizzo

Regina King

Tyler Perry

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Ballers” (HBO)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Dear White People” (Netflix)

“grown-ish” (Freeform)

“The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)

Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)

Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Logan Browning – “Dear White People” (Netflix)

Jill Scott – “First Wives Club” (BET+)

Tiffany Haddish – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC)

Yara Shahidi – “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)

Laurence Fishburne – “black-ish” (ABC)

Terry Crews – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Halle Bailey – “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Loretta Devine – “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Tichina Arnold – “the Neighborhood” (CBS)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

“Greenleaf” (OWN)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN)

“The Chi” (Showtime)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX Networks)

Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Simone Missick – “All Rise” (CBS)

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Giancarlo Esposito – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Harold Perrineau – “Claws” (TNT)

Nigél Thatch – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Wendell Pierce – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

CCH Pounder – “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN)

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

American Son (Netflix)

Being Mary Jane (BET Networks)

Native Son (HBO)

True Detective (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Caleel Harris – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Ethan Henru Herisse – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America)

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Gabrielle Union – “Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

Kerry Washington – “American Son” (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Octavia Spencer – “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

“Harriet” (Focus Features)

“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

“Us” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “21 Bridges” (STX Films)

Daniel Kaluuya – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Winston Duke – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Alfre Woodard – “Clemency” (Neon)

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Jodie Turner-Smith – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Lupita Nyong’o – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

Naomie Harris – “Black and Blue” (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Sterling K. Brown – “Waves” (A24)

Tituss Burgess – “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes – “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

Janelle Monáe – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers” (STX Films)

Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)

Octavia Spencer – “Luce” (Neon)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Jodie Turner-Smith – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)

Rob Morgan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

“Harriet” (Focus Features)

“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

“Us” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Clemency” (Neon)

“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

“Luce” (Neon)

“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool” (Eagle Rock Entertainment)

“The Black Godfather” (Netflix)

“The Apollo” (HBO)

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” (Magnolia Pictures)

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)

“Free Meek” (Prime Video)

“Hitsville: The Making of Motown” (Showtime)

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (Netflix)

“Martin: The Legacy of A King” (BET Networks)

“ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Cord Jefferson – “The Good Place” – Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy (NBC)

Gloria Calderon Kellett, Mike Royce – “One Day at a Time” – Ghosts (Netflix)

Jason Kim – “Barry” – Past=Present x Future Over Yesterday (HBO)

Karen Gist, Peter Saji – “Mixed-ish” – Let Your Hair Down (ABC)

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Steve King’s Comments Meet Trevor Noah: Racism Detective (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury – “When They See Us” – Part Four (Netflix)

Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson – “Watchmen” – The Extraordinary Being (HBO)

Nichelle Tramble Spellman – “Truth Be Told” – Monster (Apple TV+)

Nkechi Okoro Carroll – “All American” – Hussle & Motivate (The CW)

Pat Charles – “Black Lightning” – The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son (The CW)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Cas Sigers-Beedles – “Twas the Chaos Before Christmas” (BET)

Melissa Bustamante – “A Christmas Winter Song” (Lifetime)

Patrik-Ian Polk – “Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

Suzan-Lori Parks – “Native Son” (HBO)

Yvette Nicole Brown – “Always a Bridesmaid” (BET Networks)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Chinonye Chukwu – “Clemency” (Neon)

Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Doug Atchison – “Brian Banks” (Bleeker Street and ShivHans)

Jordan Peele – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

Kasi Lemmons, Gregory Allen Howard – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams – “GLOW” – Outward Bound (Netflix)

Justin Tipping – “Black Monday” -7042 (Showtime)

Ken Whittingham – “Atypical” – Road Rage Paige (Netflix)

Randall Winston – “Grace and Frankie” – The Pharmacy (Netflix)

Shaka King – “Shrill” – Pool (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Ava DuVernay – “When They See Us” – Part Four (Netflix)

Carl H. Seaton, Jr. – “Snowfall” – Hedgehogs (FX Networks)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – “Power” – Forgot About Dre (STARZ)

Debbie Allen – “Grey’s Anatomy” – Silent All These Years (ABC)

Jet Wilkinson – “The Chi” – The Scorpion and the Frog (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Codie Elaine Oliver – “Black Love” (OWN)

Janice Cooke – “I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story (Lifetime)

Kenny Leon – “American Son” (Netflix)

Rashid Johnson – “Native Son (HBO)

Russ Parr – “The Bobby Debarge Story” (TV One)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Chiwetel Ejiofor – “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (Netflix)

Jordan Peele – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

Kasi Lemmons – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Mati Diop – “Atlantics” (Les Films du Bal Presente en Co-Production avec Cinekap et Frakas Productions en Co-Production avec Arte France Cinema et Canal+ International for Netflix)

Reginald Hudlin – “The Black Godfather” (Netflix)

