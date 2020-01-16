Adam Sandler, Safdie Bros. Drop Surprise New Short Film After ‘Uncut Gems’ — Watch

"Uncut Gems" fans get an unexpected treat with this six-minute short film set in New York City's Times Square.

“Uncut Gems” fans are getting a gift from Adam Sandler and the Safdie brothers courtesy of a new short film that surprise premiered on Vimeo this week. The six-minute short, titled “Goldman v Silverman,” stars Sandler and Benny Safdie as New York City street performers who get into an altercation while trying to impress tourists in Times Square. The short also shares “Uncut Gems” producing team Scott Rudin and Eli Bush and includes a special thank you to “Gems” distributor A24.

“Goldman v Silverman” debuts just a couple days after “Uncut Gems” was shut out of the Academy Awards. Sandler was a dark horse to land an Oscar nomination for Best Actor after picking up honors from the National Board of Review and nominations from the Gotham Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards. The Safdie Bros. won Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle and Best Screenplay at the National Board of Review.

Despite being snubbed at the Oscars, “Uncut Gems” has gone on to be a massive critical and commercial hit for A24 and the Safdie brothers. The film is about to hit the $45 million mark at the U.S. box office and could finish its run close to $50 million. As it stands, “Uncut Gems” is already the top-grossing specialty opener of the 2019-20 awards season. The movie will become A24’s biggest grosser in history if it passes the $48.9 million “Lady Bird” earned.

Next up for “Uncut Gems” this awards season is the Indie Spirit Awards. In addition to Adam Sandler for Best Male Lead, the film also earned nominations for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Editing. The Safdie brothers have not announced their follow-up plans for “Uncut Gems.” While the sibling filmmakers were once attached to a “48 Hours” remake, the two left the project over creative differences. “Goldman v Silverman” and “Uncut Gems” might be the last Safdie brothers’ films we get for a short while, so it’d be smart to cherish every moment of them.

Watch “Goldman v Silverman” in the Vimeo video below. “Uncut Gems” is now playing in theaters nationwide. The Indie Spirit Awards will take place Saturday, February 8.

