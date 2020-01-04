‘Hunters’ Trailer: Al Pacino Tracks Escaped Nazis in Jordan Peele Exec Produced Amazon Series

Amazon released the official trailer for the Jordan Peele executive-produced "Hunters."

The year is 1977 and the place is New York City, so you know what that means… Well, in the case of Amazon’s highly-anticipated conspiracy thriller “Hunters,” that means it’s time to go Nazi hunting. Amazon has released the official trailer for the Jordan Peele executive-produced “Hunters.” Inspired by true events and starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, the series follows “a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City.”

“The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.”

The trailer for “Hunters” shows Pacino’s Meyer Offerman recruiting Lerman’s Jonah Heidelbaum into The Hunters, in the wake of the murder (by the hands of a “burglar”) of Jonah’s grandmother. “You know what the best revenge is,” Meyer asks Jonah. “Revenge.” Revenge against who, exactly? “Goddamn Nazis.” (And according to the trailer, “Revenge. Is. Righteous.”)

And with that cue, Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” scores the rest of the trailer, revealing the Nazis (including Dylan Baker’s Biff Simpson) and just who makes up the team known as The Hunters: a lockpicker, a spy, a soldier, a master of disguise, and two weapons experts.

“Hunters” 10-episode first season is set to premiere on Amazon on Friday, February 21. Created by David Weil, “Hunters” also stars Kate Mulvaney, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Josh Radnor, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Jerrika Hinton, Greg Austin, and Lena Olin. Watch the official trailer for the Amazon Original series below.

