‘American Factory’ Wins Top Award at Cinema Eye Documentary Awards

Other honorees included "The Cave," "For Sama," and "Apollo 11."

“American Factory” won the top award at the Cinema Eye Honors for Nonfiction Filmmaking Monday night, and directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert were also honored for Outstanding Direction, for their documentary about a former General Motors plant that is given a second life by a Chinese manufacturer. The film was among several on the Oscars shortlist to win at the annual awards ceremony.

“American Factory,” which follows the changes that take place in a Dayton, Ohio suburb as a result of the factory’s change in ownership and examines the cultural clashes that come from a Chinese company opening up shop in the US, has also won Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards for Best Political Documentary and Best Director, the Gotham Award for Best Documentary, and the International Documentary Association Award for Best Director.

It also won the Directing Award at Sundance, where it premieired before being acquired by Netflix and Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

Related Oscars 2020: Best Documentary Feature Predictions

Influencers: Lindsay Utz and Nels Bangerter Discover Story in Cinematic Non-Fiction Related Oscars 2020: Best Makeup and Hairstyling Predictions

Golden Globes Nominations 2020: 'Joker,' 'Irishman' for Best Picture, 'Succession,' and More

“Apollo 11” was the other big winner at the Cinema Eye Honors. Todd Douglas Miller’s film that uses archival footage to offer a fresh perspective of the suspense and excitement of the first spaceflight that landed humans on the Moon. He won for Outstanding Editing and composer Matt Morton won for Outstanding Original Score.

Popular on IndieWire

Two films documenting the Syrian War, “The Cave” and “For Sama” tied for Outstanding Achievement in Production.

All four of those movies are on the Oscar Best Documentary shortlist.

Outstanding Nonfiction Short Film went to Bassam Tariq’s “The Ghosts of Sugar Land,” which is on the Oscar

shortlist for Best Documentary Short.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking: “American Factory”

Outstanding Achievement in Direction: Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert (“American Factory”)

Outstanding Achievement in Editing: Todd Douglas Miller (“Apollo 11”)

Outstanding Achievement in Production: Waad Al-Kateab (“For Sama”) and Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær (“The Cave”)

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma (“Honeyland”)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score: Matt Morton (“Apollo 11”)

Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation: Patrick Cederberg, Matthew Hornick, and Ash Thorp (“The Great Hack”)

Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film: “The Disappearance of My Mother” directed by Beniamino Barrese

Audience Choice Prize: “The Biggest Little Farm”

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Film for Broadcast: “Leaving Neverland”

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Film for Broadcast: “Tricky Dick”

Outstanding Achievement in Editing in a Nonfiction Film or Series for Broadcast: David Tillman (“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”)

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography in a Nonfiction Film or Series for Broadcast: Mark Ritchie, Julian Klincewicz, Dikayl Rimmasch, and Irie Calkins (“Homecoming”)

Spotlight Award: “Present.Perfect.,” directed by Shengze Zhu

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking: “Ghosts of Sugar Land,” directed by Bassam Tariq

Heterodox Award: “The Souvenir,” directed by Joanna Hogg

Legacy Award: “Koyaanisqatsi,” directed and produced by Godfrey Reggio

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.