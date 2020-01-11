Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to Return as 2021 Golden Globes Hosts

The pair most recently hosted in 2015, at the end of a back-to-back-to-back run.

As just about every other major film and TV awards show has trended toward hostless ceremonies, NBC is doubling down on keeping returning favorites front and center at the Golden Globes.

The network revealed on Saturday morning that Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be back hosting the Globes next year in 2021. The pair previously hosted for three straight years, from 2013-2015.

The announcement came at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, with Poehler herself making a surprise visit. While pretending to be one of NBC’s communication heads, Poehler delivered the news in third person, and also stated that her reality show “Making It” will be returning for a third season.

The Globes have had a unique hosting history, essentially the reverse of the Oscars and Emmys, which both long had celebrated stars at the center but have since gone to a decentralized hosting approach. Apart from a one-year experiment in 1995, the Globes never had a host before Ricky Gervais had a threepeat of his own from 2010-2012.

Gervais’ return to the hosting gig earlier this week prompted criticism here on IndieWire and elsewhere, given his past history of transphobic comments as well as an uninspired performance during the ceremony. Poehler and Fey offer a chance to bring back a duo with a proven track record of success, on all fronts.

It also gives NBC a chance to return network faces to the hosting position. Aside from the relative wild card team of Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh last year, late night mainstays Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers round out the list of Golden Globes hosts from the past decade.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy said in the official announcement.

Earlier this week, ABC announced that the Oscars will once again air without a host. The network also has the broadcast rights for this year’s Emmys and remains open to the idea of having someone leading the night when September rolls around.

No date has yet been announced for the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

