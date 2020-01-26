Annie Awards 2020: Netflix’s ‘Klaus’ and ‘I Lost My Body’ Take Top Animation Honors

Animation newbie Netflix dominated, with "Klaus" grabbing seven Annies and "I Lost My Body" snagging three. Will this shake up the Oscar race?

Animation newbie Netflix was the big winner Saturday night at ASIFA-Hollywood’s 47th annual Annie Awards at UCLA’s Royce Hall, with “Klaus” and “I Lost My Body” taking top honors for Best Feature and Best Indie Feature.

In fact, Sergio Pablos’ innovative 2D Santa origin story led the pack with seven Annies (including directing, character animation, character design, production design, storyboarding, and editing), while Jérémy Clapin’s existential French thriller about a severed hand took home three awards (including writing and the exquisite score by Dan Levy).

Both “Klaus” and “I Lost My Body” are competing against Pixar’s frontrunning “Toy Story 4” in the Oscar race, which was blanked at the Annies. But then so was everything else, except Disney’s “Frozen 2” (shut out of the Oscar race), which earned two Annies for Feature FX and Voice Acting for Josh Gad’s lovable Olaf.

Disney was also victorious with “Avengers: Endgame” taking Best Live Action Character Animation (from Weta Digital). This provides a boost for Marvel’s VFX Oscar hopes, with Wednesday’s VES Awards as the next big hurdle.

Winners of the Winsor McCay Award went to Satoshi Kon (posthumously), Japanese film director, animator, screenwriter and manga artist; stop-motion director Henry Selick (“Coraline,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas”); and Disney directors Ron Clements & John Musker (“Moana,” “Aladdin,” “The Little Mermaid”). The June Foray Award was presented to Jeanette Bonds, animator and co-founder of GLAS Animation; and the Ub Iwerks Award went to computer scientist Jim Blinn, (JPL pre-encounter animations for the Voyager project).

Here’s the full list of nominations.

Best Feature

“Klaus” Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Best Indie Feature

“I Lost My Body” Xilam for Netflix

Best Direction – Feature

“Klaus” Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Director: Sergio Pablos

Best Writing – Feature

“I Lost My Body” Xilam for Netflix

Writer: Jérémy Clapin Writer: Guillaume Laurant

Best Character Animation – Animated Feature

“Klaus” Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins Character: Alva

Best Character Design – Feature

“Klaus” Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Character Designer: Torsten Schrank Character: All Characters

Best Production Design – Feature

“Klaus” Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Production Design: Szymon Biernaki Production Design: Marcin Jakubowski

Best Storyboarding – Feature

“Klaus” Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Storyboard Artist: Sergio Pablos

Best Editorial – Feature

“Klaus” Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Pablo García Revert

Best Music – Feature

“I Lost My Body” Xilam for Netflix Composer: Dan Levy

Best FX for Feature

“Frozen 2” Walt Disney Animation Studios

Benjamin Fiske: Benjamin Fiske Alex Moaveni: Alex Moaveni Jesse Erickson: Jesse Erickson Dimitre Berberov: Dimitre Berberov Kee Nam Suong: Kee Nam Suong

Best Character Animation – Live Action

“Avengers: Endgame” Weta Digital

Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo

Best Voice Acting – Feature

“Frozen 2” Walt Disney Animation Studios Josh Gad: Josh Gad Character: Olaf

Best Special Production

“How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming” DreamWorks Animation

Best Short Subject

“Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days” Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best VR

“Bonfire” Baobab Studios

Best Commercial

“The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59” Telecaster Nexus Studios

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ask the Storybots” Episode: “Why Do We Have To Recycle?” JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Best TV/Media – Children

“Disney Mickey Mouse” Episode: “Carried Away” Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Best TV/Media – General Audience

“BoJack Horseman” Episode: “The Client” Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Best Student Film

“The Fox & The Pigeon” Michelle Chua

Best FX for TV/Media

“Love, Death & Robots” Episode: “The Secret War Blur” for Netflix

FX Artist: Viktor Németh FX Artist: Szabolcs Illés FX Artist: Ádám Sipos FX Artist: Vladimir Zhovna

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

“His Dark Materials” Episode: 8 BBC Studios

Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio Character: Iroek

Best Character Animation – Video Game

“Unruly Heroes” Magic Design Studios

Character Animator: Sebastien Parodi Character: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger Character: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics

Best Character Design – TV/Media

“Carmen Sandiego” Episode: “The Chasing Paper” Caper Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Character Designer: Keiko Murayama Character: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux

Best Direction – TV/Media

“Disney Mickey Mouse” Episode: “For Whom the Booth Tolls” Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Director: Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Best Music – TV/Media

“Love, Death & Robots” Episode: “Sonnie’s Edge” Blur for Netflix

Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns

Best Production Design – TV/Media

“Love, Death & Robots” Episode: “The Witness” Blur for Netflix

Production Design: Alberto Mielgo

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

“Carmen Sandiego” Episode: “Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1” Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Kenny Park

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

“Bob’s Burgers” Episode: “Roamin’ Bob-iday” 20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin Character: Bob

Best Writing – TV/Media

“Tuca & Bertie” Episode: “The Jelly Lakes” Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Writer: Shauna McGarry

Best Editorial – TV/Media

“Love, Death & Robots” Episode: “Alternate Histories” Blur for Netflix

Bo Juhl Nominee: Stacy Auckland Nominee: Valerian Zamel

