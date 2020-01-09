‘Atlanta’ Plans to Air Two New Seasons in 2021, Is Filming Outside the U.S.

TCA: FX president John Landgraf said that Seasons 3 and 4 of the acclaimed show will also have more episodes than originally planned.

It’s now been a year and half since the newest episode of “Atlanta” aired on FX. While the show won’t be having new episodes in 2020, fans will have plenty to be excited about next year, with Season 3 and Season 4 likely both coming in 2021.

Speaking on Thursday to the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, FX President John Landgraf further explained the series’ plan to film both of its next two seasons back to back. Landgraf said that the writers room process for the upcoming installments led to series creator Donald Glover pushing for even more episodes over those two seasons than planned.

“Initially, his intent was to make 16 episodes that would be broken up into eight and eight. He came back to us recently because things went so well in the writers room and asked if we would support 10 episodes. We said yes. So the first of those two seasons will be 10,” Landgraf said.

Landgraf also explained that the show will continue to film in Atlanta, where most of the show has been previously set. However, these next two seasons will add an additional layer to the production process.

“They’re going to shoot them all in sequence. A good chunk of it shoots outside the United States, which is fascinating,” Landgraf said.

Glover’s recent participation in the new Disney version of “The Lion King” helped to delay the series, but the show is intending to be back with both of those seasons in the upcoming calendar year.

“The plan is that one would air I think in January, so early next year. And then the other would air, I think, later that year, somewhere around the fall. There’ll be less than a year break between them. I can’t tell you how excited I am,” Landgraf said.

“Atlanta” was one of the most acclaimed series of the 2010s, picking up multiple Emmys for Glover’s acting and directing work. The upcoming seasons of the show join the future slate of FX favorites coming back, including the fourth season of “Fargo,” three more seasons of “American Horror Story,” and a new season of “American Crime Story” chronicling the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

