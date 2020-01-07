‘Avatar 2’ Debuts First Look at New Worlds With Nearly Two Years Left Until Release

James Cameron has assured moviegoers that his long-awaited "Avatar" sequel is right on schedule to meet its December 2021 opening date.

“Avatar 2” just got a bit more real with the release of official concept art that is teasing the new worlds and new creatures that await moviegoers in the long-delayed sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 box office phenomenon. The official “Avatar” social media account dropped four exclusive looks at the expanded scope of “Avatar 2,” assuring whatever “Avatar” fans are left around the world that “you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world.” Cameron has been vocal about “Avatar 2” exploring underwater worlds.

James Cameron is currently developing four “Avatar” sequels. The original movie opened over ten years ago and became the highest grossing movie of all time worldwide (unadjusted for inflation), a title it held for a decade until it was surpassed last summer by “Avengers: Endgame.” Cameron originally wanted to release “Avatar 2” in 2014, but the added sequels and the new technology needed for his extensive underwater sequences pushed the film back to December 2020 and then again to December 2021. Cameron said in December that fans should not expect any more delays in terms of the film’s release.

“From 2013 until now we’ve mostly designed the whole world across four new movies,” Cameron said. “We’ve written, finished scripts for all four of those films. We’ve cast them, and we’ve [performance] captured movie 2, movie 3, and the first part of movie 4. We’re mostly done with the live action. I’ve got a couple months in New Zealand in the spring, so we’re kind of on track with what we set out to do…We’re kind of right on schedule for December 2021.”

Popular on IndieWire

“Avatar 2” will reunite Cameron with a large portion of his original cast, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver. New cast additions include Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, and Vin Diesel.

Disney is set to distribute “Avatar 2” nationwide on December 17, 2021. Additional “Avatar” sequels will be released in December 2023, December 2025, and December 2027. Check out a first look at the new “Avatar” worlds in the photos below.

In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world. Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/bfZPWVa7XZ — Avatar (@officialavatar) January 7, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.