2020 BAFTA Nominations Omit Actors of Color as ‘Joker’ Leads the Field

In this foreshortened, speedy awards schedule, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards arrived mere hours, rather than a week, before Oscar voters hand in their nominations ballots. BAFTA’s February 2 Awards show comes two days before Academy ballots are due on February 4. BAFTA has an overlap of a few hundred Academy voters living mostly in London, New York and Los Angeles.
6700 BAFTA members voted for the nominations covering 39 feature films. One movie that one would expect would do well with the BAFTAs, British theater-maven and filmmaker Sam Mendes’ one-shot World War I epic “1917,” landed nine nominations, but no acting nods. The war movie took home two Golden Globes on Sunday, for Motion Picture Drama and Director. Historically, about two-thirds of BAFTA contenders also reap Oscar bids. Last year, the BAFTAs chose “Roma” over eventual Oscar Best Picture “Green Book.”
The BAFTA nods tend to favor homegrown fare such as “1917,” “Rocketman,” and “The Two Popes.” But this year American contender “Joker” lead the field with 11 nominations, followed by 10 for “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” six for “Jojo Rabbit,” five for “LIttle Women,” “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes,” four for Elton John musical “Rocketman,” Syria documentary “For Sama,” and Korean foreign-language film “Parasite,” and three for “Bombshell,” “Judy,” “Le Mans ’66” (“Ford v. Ferrari”) and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” and Fernando Meirelles’ “The Two Popes” did not make it to Best Film or Best Director, even if Saoirse Ronan, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce landed acting nods; neither did “Jojo Rabbit,” which landed six slots including Adapted Screenplay for Taika Waititi. And yet again, “The Irishman” star Robert De Niro did not land a Best Actor slot while “Rocketman” Globe-winner Taron Egerton did.
Remarkably, Margot Robbie is nominated twice for Supporting Actress for her roles in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Bombshell.” Not making the cut, surprisingly, were British actress Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet,” Cannes Best Actor-winner Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Glory,” and Globe-winning actress Awkwafina for “The Farewell.” All 20 acting slots went to white actors. (“Queen & Slim” opens in January.)
Back in 2000, the BAFTAs moved up their awards ahead of the Oscars, and did the same this year. Eight BAFTA winners have presaged the 19 Best Picture Oscar winners, including “Gladiator” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009). And the awards synced up for “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The King’s Speech” (2011), “The Artist” (2012), “Argo” (2013) and “12 Years a Slave” (2014). But they don’t always match. In 2015, the BAFTAs picked “Boyhood,” while “Birdman” went on to win the Best Picture Oscar. The next year, BAFTA voted for Best Director Oscar-winner “The Revenant” over “Spotlight.” In 2017, the BAFTAs went with “La La Land” over eventual Oscar winner “Moonlight.” In 2018, the BAFTAs leaned into British “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” over “The Shape of Water.” And last year, the British pick was “Roma” over BP Oscar-winner “Green Book.”
The already announced nominees for the EE Rising Star Award, voted by the public, are Awkwafina, Jack Lowden, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr, and Micheal Ward.
2020 NOMINATIONS
BEST FILM
1917 Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren
THE IRISHMAN Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
JOKER Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino
PARASITE Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
1917 Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
BAIT Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite
FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
ROCKETMAN Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall
SORRY WE MISSED YOU Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
THE TWO POPES Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
BAIT Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
MAIDEN Alex Holmes (Director)
ONLY YOU Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)
RETABLO Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
THE FAREWELL Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia
FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
PAIN AND GLORY Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
PARASITE Bong Joon-ho
PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
DOCUMENTARY
AMERICAN FACTORY Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
APOLLO 11 Todd Douglas Miller
DIEGO MARADONA Asif Kapadia
FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
THE GREAT HACK Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim
ANIMATED FILM
FROZEN 2 Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho
KLAUS Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh
A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley
TOY STORY 4 Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen
DIRECTOR
1917 Sam Mendes
THE IRISHMAN Martin Scorsese
JOKER Todd Phillips
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino
PARASITE Bong Joon-ho
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
BOOKSMART Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
KNIVES OUT Rian Johnson
MARRIAGE STORY Noah Baumbach
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino
PARASITE Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho,
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
THE IRISHMAN Steven Zaillian
JOJO RABBIT Taika Waititi
JOKER Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
LITTLE WOMEN Greta Gerwig
THE TWO POPES Anthony McCarten
LEADING ACTRESS
JESSIE BUCKLEY Wild Rose
SCARLETT JOHANSSON Marriage Story
SAOIRSE RONAN Little Women
CHARLIZE THERON Bombshell
RENÉE ZELLWEGER Judy
LEADING ACTOR
LEONARDO DICAPRIO Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
ADAM DRIVER Marriage Story
TARON EGERTON Rocketman
JOAQUIN PHOENIX Joker
JONATHAN PRYCE The Two Popes
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
LAURA DERN “Marriage Story”
SCARLETT JOHANSSON “Jojo Rabbit”
FLORENCE PUGH “Little Women”
MARGOT ROBBIE “Bombshell”
MARGOT ROBBIE “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
SUPPORTING ACTOR
TOM HANKS “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
ANTHONY HOPKINS “The Two Popes”
AL PACINO “The Irishman”
JOE PESCI “The Irishman”
BRAD PITT “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
ORIGINAL SCORE
1917 Thomas Newman
JOJO RABBIT Michael Giacchino
JOKER Hildur Guđnadóttir
LITTLE WOMEN Alexandre Desplat
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER John Williams
CASTING
JOKER Shayna Markowitz
MARRIAGE STORY Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Victoria Thomas
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD Sarah Crowe
THE TWO POPES Nina Gold
CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917 Roger Deakins
THE IRISHMAN Rodrigo Prieto
JOKER Lawrence Sher
LE MANS ’66 Phedon Papamichael
THE LIGHTHOUSE Jarin Blaschke
EDITING
THE IRISHMAN Thelma Schoonmaker
JOJO RABBIT Tom Eagles
JOKER Jeff Groth
LE MANS ’66 Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Fred Raskin
PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917 Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
THE IRISHMAN Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
JOJO RABBIT Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
JOKER Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
COSTUME DESIGN
THE IRISHMAN Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
JOJO RABBIT Mayes C. Rubeo
JUDY Jany Temime
LITTLE WOMEN Jacqueline Durran
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Arianne Phillips
MAKE UP & HAIR
1917 Naomi Donne
BOMBSHELL Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
JOKER Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
JUDY Jeremy Woodhead
ROCKETMAN Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
SOUND
1917 Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
JOKER Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
LE MANS ’66 David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
ROCKETMAN Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
1917 Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
AVENGERS: ENDGAME Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
THE IRISHMAN Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
THE LION KING Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC. Maryam Mohajer
IN HER BOOTS Kathrin Steinbacher
THE MAGIC BOAT Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel
BRITISH SHORT FILM
AZAAR Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
GOLDFISH Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
KAMALI Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
THE TRAP Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
AWKWAFINA
JACK LOWDEN
KAITLYN DEVER
KELVIN HARRISON JR.
MICHEAL WARD
The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on Sunday February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton and will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One and BBC One HD. The ceremony is also broadcast in all major territories around the world.
