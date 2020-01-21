Berlinale Unveils 2020 Forum Titles, Including Raúl Ruiz’s Completed ‘Tango of the Widower and Its Distorting Mirror’

The Berlin International Film Festival runs from February 20 to March 1, 2020.

The Berlinale continues to unveil its lineup, today announcing films selected for its Forum category: an independent section of the festival, organized by Arsenal – Institute for Film and Video Art, celebrating its 50th anniversary.

This intermeshing of old and new runs throughout the selection. The category offers challenging and thought-provoking films that bring together cinema with the visual arts, theatre and literature. Many of the 35 films in this year’s program — 28 of which are world premieres — are distinguished by how they navigate between past and present.

Included in the selection is late Chilean director Raúl Ruiz and his widow Valeria Sarmientos’ “The Tango of the Widower and Its Distorting Mirror,” which opens this year’s Forum. Ruiz, who died in 2011, shot the material in Chile in 1967, but was unable to complete it before going into exile in 1973. His widow Sarmiento has now transformed the footage into a finished film.

The film would’ve been a then-27-year-old Ruiz’s debut feature, were it completed in 1967, but he was forced to abandon the project due to lack of post-production funding.

Per his own synopsis, the film follows “a man whose wife has committed suicide and appears to him as a ghost. The ghost follows him everywhere… After seeing the ghost so frequently, the man begins to resemble her, becoming more and more feminine, in a spiral in which we discover that he was never really married, and that what is really going on is his personality doubling and a schizophrenic game.”

According to production notes, Sarmiento used Ruiz’s handwritten notebooks to understand the film’s structure.

Soviet cinema classics such as the late Aleksandr Medvedkin’s “Schastye” (“Happiness”), and key feminist works like “The Woman’s Film” by the Newsreel Group, and documentaries about the American civil rights movement (“The Murder of Fred Hampton” by Howard Alk) will screen alongside radical features like “Ostia “by Sergio Citti, and “Gishiki” (“The Ceremony”) by Nagisa Ōshima.

The 70th Berlin International Film Festival will begin on Thursday, February 20, 2020 and end Sunday, March 1.

The full lineup follows:

“Anne at 13,000 ft”

Canada / USA

by Kazik Radwanski

European premiere

“Anunciaron tormenta” (“A Storm Was Coming”)

Spain

by Javier Fernández Vázquez

World premiere

“Chico ventana también quisiera tener un submarino” (“Window Boy Would Also Like to Have a Submarine”)

Uruguay / Argentina / Brazil / Netherlands / Philippines

by Alex Piperno

World premiere

“Entre perro y lobo”

Cuba / Spain

by Irene Gutiérrez

World premiere

“Eyimofe” (“This Is My Desire”)

Nigeria / USA

by Arie Esiri, Chuko Esiri

World premiere

“FREM”

Czech Republic / Slovakia

by Viera Čákanyová

International premiere

“Generations”

USA

by Lynne Siefert

World premiere

“Gli appunti di Anna Azzori” / “Uno specchio che viaggia nel tempo” (“The Notes of Anna Azzori” / A Mirror that Travels through Time”)

Austria / Germany / France

by Constanze Ruhm

World premiere

“Gorod usnul” (“In Deep Sleep”)

Russian Federation

by Maria Ignatenko

World premiere

“Grève ou crève” (Strike or Die)

France

by Jonathan Rescigno

World premiere

“Ieşirea trenurilor din gară” (“The Exit of the Trains)

Romania

by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă

World premiere

“Kama fissamaa’ kathalika ala al-ard” (“As Above So Below”)

Lebanon

by Sarah Francis

World premiere

“Kunst kommt aus dem Schnabel wie er gewachsen ist” (“Art Comes from the Beak the Way It Has Grown”)

Germany

by Sabine Herpich

World premiere

“La casa dell’amore” (“The House of Love”)

Italy

by Luca Ferri

World premiere

Lúa vermella” (“Red Moon Tide”)

Spain

by Lois Patiño

World premiere

“Luz nos trópicos” (“Light in the Tropics”)

Brazil

by Paula Gaitán

World premiere

“Maggie’s Farm”

USA

by James Benning

World premiere

“Medium”

Argentina

by Edgardo Cozarinsky

World premiere

“Namo” (“The Alien”)

Iran

by Nader Saeivar

World premiere

“Oeconomia”

Germany

by Carmen Losmann

World premiere

“Ouvertures”

United Kingdom / France

by The Living and the Dead Ensemble

World premiere

“Petit Samedi”

Belgium

by Paola Sermon-Daï

World premiere

“Ping jing” (“The Calming”)

China

by Song Fang

World premiere

“Responsabilidad empresarial” (“Corporate Accountability”)

Argentina’

by Jonathan Perel

World premiere

“Seishin 0” (“Zero”)

Japan / USA

by Kazuhiro Soda

European premiere

“El Tango Del Viudo y su espejo deformante” (“The Tango of the Widower and Its Distorting Mirror”)

Chile

by Raúl Ruiz, Valeria Sarmiento

World premiere

“Tipografic majuscul” (“Uppercase Print”)

Romania

by Radu Jude

International premiere

“Traverser” (“After the Crossing”)

France / Burkina Faso / Belgium

by Joël Richmond Mathieu Akafou

World premiere

“The Twentieth Century”

Canada

by Matthew Rankin

European premiere

“The Two Sights”

Canada / United Kingdom

by Joshua Bonnetta

World premiere

“Victoria”

Belgium

by Sofie Benoot, Liesbeth De Ceulaer, Isabelle Tollenaere

World premiere

“The Viewing Booth”

Israel / USA

by Ra’anan Alexandrowicz

International premiere

Vil, má (Divinely Evil)

Brazil

by Gustavo Vinagre

World premiere

“Was bleibt I Šta ostaje” I “What remains” I “Re-visited”

Germany / Austria / Bosnia and Herzegovina

by Clarissa Thieme

World premiere

“Zeus Machine. L’invincibile” (“Zeus Machine. The Invincible”)

Italy

by Nadia Ranocchi, David Zamagni

International premiere

