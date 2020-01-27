‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 First Trailer: No One Can Conceive of What Jimmy’s ‘Capable Of’

Things are only getting darker for Jimmy, especially as his complete transformation into the Saul Goodman of “Breaking Bad” looms closer.

“Better Call Saul” has already been renewed for a sixth and final season in 2021, but before the end can truly begin, the AMC drama has to get through Season 5 first. And based on the latest teaser trailer for “Better Call Saul,” said fifth season is only going to ramp up the tension.

“You can’t conceive of what I’m capable of,” Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) shouts out during the trailer. As for what, exactly, Jimmy is capable of, it’s not exactly good. Things are only getting darker for “Better Call Saul” and Jimmy, especially as his impending complete transformation into the Saul Goodman of “Breaking Bad” looms closer.

Knowing how things end up for other “Breaking Bad” characters — like Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), and Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) and his bell — you would think that things wouldn’t feel so tense while seeing them in this teaser. But when you see the group of gangsters tailing Mike, Los Pollos Hermanos being vandalized, and that bell, it’s clear there’s something in the desert air. As for Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), it’s clear she’s having a stressful time of her own — and a far more conflicted one — and unlike the others, her story’s not quite set in stone.

Last month at the During the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Odenkirk promised that Season 5 of “Better Call Saul” would be “bigger.” “I do feel like we go faster in Season 5. More happens. It’s a bigger season. The snowball is coming down the mountain and it’s breaking up,” Odenkirk said.

Series co-creator Peter Gould added, “I’d say this season, where it goes, is a little more kinetic. There are scenes that are certainly as violent as anything we had on ‘Breaking Bad.’” It was also revealed at the TCA Press Tour that a couple more familiar “Breaking Bad” characters would also show up this season.

Watch the first look at the upcoming episodes below:

“Better Call Saul” returns for Season 5 on Sunday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

