Billie Eilish to Perform ‘No Time to Die’ Bond Song — Can She Win 007 Oscar Hat Trick?

The Grammy nominee is following in the footsteps of Bond winners Adele and Sam Smith.

The James Bond creative team has confirmed that Billie Eilish is set to perform the Bond theme song for the upcoming 007 tentpole “No Time to Die.” Eilish wrote the song with her brother and producer Finneas. At 18 years old, Eilish is the youngest musician to ever perform a Bond theme. Eilish follows in the footsteps of Adele and Sam Smith. Both Adele’s “Skyfall” (from “Skyfall”) and Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall” (from “Spectre”) won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Can Eilish complete an Oscar hat trick for the Bond franchise? It’s one of the biggest questions facing the young performer now that she’s confirmed to be involved with “No Time to Die.”

The official synopsis for “No Time to Die” from MGM reads: “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

“No Time to Die” is set to feature Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as James Bond. The film is directed by Cary Fukunaga, the Emmy winner behind “True Detective” Season One and Netflix’s limited series “Maniac.” Fukunaga co-write the script with Scott Z. Burns and “Fleabag” mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who punched up the script on behalf of Craig.

Starring opposite Craig is a cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, and Jeffrey Wright, all of whom have appeared in one or more of Craig’s previous four Bond movies. New franchise faces include Rami Malek as the villain, “Captain Marvel” breakout Lashana Lynch as Bond’s fellow spy, and “Knives Out” Golden Globe nominee Ana de Armas in a still-undefined role. “Spectre” villain Christoph Waltz is rumored to return in a small role as Blofeld.

“No Time to Die” will open in theaters nationwide April 8, 2020.

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

