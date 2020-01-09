‘Birds of Prey’ Official Trailer: Margot Robbie’s Comic Book Extravaganza Is the Anti-‘Joker’

Robbie returns as Harley Quinn for the first time since David Ayer's critically reviled "Suicide Squad."

Margot Robbie made her debut as Harley Quinn in David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad,” one of the worst reviewed comic book movies of the last decade. Despite the critical bashing, most people agreed that Robbie’s spontaneous energy as Harley was the only saving grace of the film. Fortunately, that energy is front and center in the latest trailer for Robbie’s Harley Quinn spinoff movie “Birds of Prey.” The movie marks the studio directing debut of Cathy Yan, who last helmed the small independent drama “Dead Pigs.” Robbie stars opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary.

“Birds of Prey” follows Harley trying to put her life together after breaking up with the Joker (played by Jared Leto in “Suicide Squad”). With a bounty on her head, Harley teams up with the aforementioned comic book characters in order to stay alive and protect a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Chris Messina also stars as the henchman Mr. Zsasz.

Warner Bros. is currently having enormous success with “Joker,” the Todd Phillips-directed comic book drama that has earned over $1 billion worldwide and won Joaquin Phoenix the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. “Joker” is the most profitable comic book film ever released and is expected to pick up Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, and more. Will the studio have similar success with “Birds of Prey”? One thing is for sure: “Birds of Prey” is the anti-“Joker.”

“I did see ‘Joker,’ yeah,” Robbie recently told Variety when asked about the film. “[Phoenix] did a phenomenal job. Our world in ‘Birds of Prey’ is very different — the aesthetic, the tone. Very, very different. Ours is certainly a heightened reality. There’s a clear distinction between real life and what you’re experiencing on the screen. I feel like the ‘Joker’ film was much more grounded. Ours is different.”

Warner Bros. is opening “Birds of Prey” in theaters nationwide February 7. That just so happens to be the same weekend when Phoenix could win the Oscar for Best Actor. Watch the latest “Birds of Prey” trailer in the video below.

