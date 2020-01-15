‘BoJack Horseman’ Final Episodes Trailer: Say Goodbye to One of TV’s Greatest Series

Raphael Bob-Waksberg's acclaimed Netflix animated comedy-drama comes to an end with a final reckoning for its main character.

The new year is just beginning, but television is already gearing up to say goodbye to one of its best series: “BoJack Horseman.” Eight episodes remain of Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s acclaimed Netflix animated comedy-drama, and Netflix has debuted the final trailer for the series that teases a major reckoning for television’s most complicated anthropomorphic horse. The final eight episodes serve as the second half of Season 6, which debuted October 25. Can BoJack Horseman change? Viewers are about to find out the answer once and for all.

“I have made a lot of mistakes, but I look back at that other BoJack and think, ‘Who is that?'” BoJack says in the final trailer. “I have had a lot of what I thought were rock bottoms only to discover another rockier bottom underneath. I used to feel like my whole life was an acting job, doing an impression of the people I saw on television, which was just a projection of equally screwed up writers and actors. I felt like a xerox of a xerox of a person.”

When BoJack’s therapist, asks, “But not anymore?,” the trailer cuts off to make his answer a mystery for viewers. “BoJack” fans know the character’s past will be inescapable over the final eight episodes. The first half of Season 6 introduced two “His Girl Friday”-inspired reporters investigating the death of BoJack’s late co-star Sarah Lynn, who died after overdosing on pills BoJack gave her. The Season 6, Part 1 finale ended with the unexpected return of Pete “Repeat” Pocket, last seen in Season 2 as a high school student who BoJack supplied alcohol to at a prom in New Mexico. BoJack got Pete’s prom date sent to the hospital with alcohol poisoning but made Pete swear not to tell where he got the liquor from. Pete ran into BoJack’s half-sister Hollyhock at a party in the Part 1 finale and told her the story without dropping BoJack’s name.

As always, “BoJack Horseman” will feature the voices of Will Arnett, Aaron Paul, Alison Brie, Amy Sedaris, Paul F. Tompkins, and a host of celebrity guest stars. The trailer for the final episodes confirms Margot Martindale will make a final appearance as Hollywood’s favorite (and most dangerous) character actress.

The final episodes of “BoJack Horseman” begin streaming January 31 on Netflix. Watch the official trailer in the video below.

