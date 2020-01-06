Brad Pitt Uses Golden Globe Win to Lovably Troll DiCaprio Over ‘Titanic’ Death Debate

“I would’ve shared the raft,” Pitt lovingly told his "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" co-star.

On Sunday night, Brad Pitt cemented his Oscar frontrunner status at the 2020 Golden Globes while using his Best Supporting Actor win to deliver a charming acceptance speech with one brilliant little dig at Leonardo DiCaprio. The two A-list actors starred opposite one another for the first time in their careers in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” In his Globes acceptance speech, Pitt referred to DiCaprio as “LDC” and called his co-star “an all star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you.” Then came Pitt’s expert trolling: “I would’ve shared the raft.”

Pitt’s raft reference was a call out to the infamous debate from the ending of James Cameron’s “Titanic,” in which DiCaprio’s character Jack dies in the freezing ocean while Kate Winslet’s Rose survives by laying on top of a floating door. “Titanic” fans have long obsessed over whether or not there was enough room on the door to fit both Jack and Rose, thus preventing Jack’s tragic death. The debate has haunted DiCaprio’s career. During the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” press tour last summer, DiCaprio hilariously responded “no comment” when asked by MTV to weigh in on the “Titanic” door debate.

Cameron himself has blasted the door debate. Speaking on BBC Radio 1 last February, the “Titanic” director said, “I’ve never really seen it as a debate. It’s just stupid. There’s no debate. But if you really want to unearth all the dumbass arguments associated with it, I mean, let’s go back. I mean, yes—could Romeo have been smart and not taken the poison? Yes. Could he have decided not to bring his little dagger, just in case Juliet might stab herself with it? Yes, absolutely. It sort of misses the point.”

Pitt trolling DiCaprio over the “Titanic” ending was one of the more lovable moments during the 2020 Golden Globes telecast. Pitt has emerged as the frontrunner for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar and also won the same category from the National Board of Review. Pitt’s Globes win was one of three Golden Globes “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” picked up this year; the other prizes include Best Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino and Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

