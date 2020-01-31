‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Official Podcast Launching in Time for Season 7

Marc Evan Jackson will host the six-part series diving into the creation and history of the beloved NBC comedy. [Exclusive]

To the growing list of TV shows getting their own official podcast, add the Nine-Nine. In anticipation of the show’s upcoming Season 7, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is launching a six-part series that will dig into the on- and off-screen history of the NBC comedy, with all episodes available Monday, February 3.

Rather than focus on new episodes on a week-by-week basis, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Podcast” will devote each of its six episodes to a previous season of the show. The podcast will feature interviews with co-creator Dan Goor and a number of the show’s core cast members. For a lineup of who’s part of the series, check out a trailer with some behind-the-scenes images below:

As you can see, there will be a familiar person sitting in the hosting chair, as Marc Evan Jackson makes his return as podcast host. Jackson has been the voice of “The Good Place: The Podcast” since it launched in summer 2018, also serving as the show’s go-to moderator at both Comic-Con and Emmy FYC events. As with “The Good Place,” Jackson is also a cast member on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” there playing Raymond Holt’s husband Kevin Cozner.

Fans can anticipate a variety of topics over the first few episodes covering the show’s origins and early adjustments. The debut episode will delve into the casting process behind the series, revealing some familiar names who declined one of the most important “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” roles. It will also track the history of the show’s pilot and the changes that were made before the series premiere eventually made it to air. Among other areas that make their way into the first six episodes include the processes behind pivotal character developments, cast member’s favorite episodes, and snippets from life on the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” set.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Season 7 premieres Thursday, February 6 with two brand-new episodes at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

