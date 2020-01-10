Mark Cousins Remembers ‘The Graduate’ Writer Buck Henry, Dead at 89

Filmmaker and film historian Cousins offers an IndieWire tribute to the Oscar-nominated screenwriter and actor, who passed away on January 8.

In the midst of this week’s flashy awards shows, the film industry received a sad update with the death of Buck Henry, the two-time Oscar-nominated writer, director, and actor. Henry’s most famous credits may have been his screenplay for “The Graduate” and his direction of “Heaven Can Wait,” but his career stretched across 60 years and many memorable credits film and television alike. Here, critic and filmmaker Mark Cousins (“The Story of Film”) shares his thoughts on Henry’s significance.

I make films about film history, and a man died this week who was part of that history. His name was Buck Henry, and he squeezed a lemon over his times. The astringency of “What’s Up Doc?,” “The Graduate” and so many other films, came from his sharpness. Buck Henry saw what was funny in his era, the 60s and 70s, hippyness and its platitudes. He saw was what funny in most things. I was lucky enough to spend time with him in Edinburgh, New York, Mexico City and Los Angeles, and in each place he was the flame.

He would often talk about Barbara Streisand, Warren Beatty, and Dennis Hopper, but so many people have stories about him. Five decades in the business meant that he seemed to know everyone. Once when we arrived at the famous Hollywood restaurant Musso and Frank, with his partner Irene, there was a big line to get in, and the place was packed. He said nothing like “do you know who I am?”, but we got a table because he was adored. And then the famous people in there that night came to pay their respects. They knew he was a high water mark. I came to know the same, I came to see it.

Popular on IndieWire

I first met Buck Henry and Irene at the Edinburgh Film Festival in Scotland. We shared a stage, and talked about his films – “The Graduate,” Gus Van Sant’s “To Die For,” Robert Altman’s “The Player,” etc. And he was unguarded – he told me that he wrote speeches for Sean Connery, that he saw a French auteur – do I name him? yes, why not – Jean Eustache, putting cigarettes out on his girlfriends’ arms. Buck Henry had an eyewitness sense of Paris in the 70s.

I’d like to be funny about Buck, because wherever, whenever, he was funny, but I’m too sad to be funny about this man.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.