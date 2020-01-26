‘Ford v Ferrari’ Takes Top CAS Sound Mixing Award

With the Cinema Audio Society's notch in its belt, "Ford v Ferrari" could also win the Sound Mixing Oscar.

As expected, James Mangold’s ’60s racing epic “Ford v Ferrari,” animated feature “Toy Story 4,” and documentary “Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound” took top honors at the 56th Cinema Audio Society Awards recognizing outstanding sound mixing.

As an Oscar bellwether, though, six of the past 10 CAS winners have gone on to win the sound mixing Oscar, which bodes well for “Ford v Ferrari.” However, Oscar-nominated “1917,” Sam Mendes’ continuous-shot, World War I extravaganza, was not in contention at the CAS Awards, which makes the race very competitive.

“We threw out the production sound,” said Dave Giammarco, the “Ford v Ferrari” re-recording mixer. “But when we got the real GT40, it helped inform the cut because it has its own signature [sound], and you want to wind it out and feel the whole length of it. Sometimes they would cut the shot to match the engine whine. And sometimes you hear the engine and score [from Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders] playing together almost at the same chord.”

Mangold took home the CAS filmmaker award, presented by re-recording mixer Paul Massey, CAS, and Harrison Ford. Re-recording mixer Tom Fleischman was honored with the CAS career achievement award, hailed with congratulation messages from production sound mixer Chris Newman, CAS, and director Martin Scorsese.

On the television side, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for the episode The Bells,” “Barry” with “ronny/lily,” and “Chernobyl with “1:23:45,” as well as Showtime’s “David Bowie: Finding Fame,” and Amazon’s “Fleabag” took television honors.

Awards were presented in seven categories for Outstanding Sound Mixing, Motion Picture and Television, and two Outstanding Product Awards at the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles in downtown.

See the complete list of winners below.

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

“Ford v Ferrari”

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Disney/Pixar

MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

“Toy Story 4”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE – DOCUMENTARY

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”

Production Mixer – David J. Turner

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers

Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck

ADR Mixer – Frank Rinella

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

“Game of Thrones: The Bells”

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill CAS

Production Mixer –Simon Kerr

Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

TIE

“Barry: ronny/lily”

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Foley Mixer – John Sanacore CAS

“Fleabag: Episode #2.6”

Production Mixer – Christian Bourne

Re-recording Mixer – David Drake

ADR Mixer – James Gregory

TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES

“Chernobyl: 1:23:45”

Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier

Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker

ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah

Foley Mixer – Philip Clements

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

“David Bowie: Finding Fame”

Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil

Re-recording Mixer – Greg Gettens

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION

Sound Devices, LLC

Scorpio

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST PRODUCTION

iZotope, Inc.

Dialogue Match

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Bo Pang

Chapman University – Orange, CA

