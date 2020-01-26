‘Ford v Ferrari’ Takes Top CAS Sound Mixing Award

As expected, James Mangold’s ’60s racing epic “Ford v Ferrari,” animated feature “Toy Story 4,” and documentary “Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound” took top honors at the 56th Cinema Audio Society Awards recognizing outstanding sound mixing.
As an Oscar bellwether, though, six of the past 10 CAS winners have gone on to win the sound mixing Oscar, which bodes well for “Ford v Ferrari.” However, Oscar-nominated “1917,” Sam Mendes’ continuous-shot, World War I extravaganza, was not in contention at the CAS Awards, which makes the race very competitive.
“We threw out the production sound,” said Dave Giammarco, the “Ford v Ferrari” re-recording mixer. “But when we got the real GT40, it helped inform the cut because it has its own signature [sound], and you want to wind it out and feel the whole length of it. Sometimes they would cut the shot to match the engine whine. And sometimes you hear the engine and score [from Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders] playing together almost at the same chord.”
Mangold took home the CAS filmmaker award, presented by re-recording mixer Paul Massey, CAS, and Harrison Ford. Re-recording mixer Tom Fleischman was honored with the CAS career achievement award, hailed with congratulation messages from production sound mixer Chris Newman, CAS, and director Martin Scorsese.
On the television side, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for the episode The Bells,” “Barry” with “ronny/lily,” and “Chernobyl with “1:23:45,” as well as Showtime’s “David Bowie: Finding Fame,” and Amazon’s “Fleabag” took television honors.
Awards were presented in seven categories for Outstanding Sound Mixing, Motion Picture and Television, and two Outstanding Product Awards at the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles in downtown.
See the complete list of winners below.
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
“Ford v Ferrari”
Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Disney/Pixar
MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
“Toy Story 4”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE – DOCUMENTARY
“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”
Production Mixer – David J. Turner
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers
Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck
ADR Mixer – Frank Rinella
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
“Game of Thrones: The Bells”
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill CAS
Production Mixer –Simon Kerr
Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR
TIE
“Barry: ronny/lily”
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – John Sanacore CAS
“Fleabag: Episode #2.6”
Production Mixer – Christian Bourne
Re-recording Mixer – David Drake
ADR Mixer – James Gregory
TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES
“Chernobyl: 1:23:45”
Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier
Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker
ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah
Foley Mixer – Philip Clements
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
“David Bowie: Finding Fame”
Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil
Re-recording Mixer – Greg Gettens
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION
Sound Devices, LLC
Scorpio
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST PRODUCTION
iZotope, Inc.
Dialogue Match
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
Bo Pang
Chapman University – Orange, CA
