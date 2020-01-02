Casting Society Nominates 2019 Awards Season’s Usual Suspects, but Makes Room for Small Indies, Too

The film nominees for the 35th Artios Awards include films like "Diane" and "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" in addition to hot-ticket titles like "Joker" and "Little Women."

The Casting Society of America (CSA) on Thursday announced the film nominees for the 35th Artios Awards, which honor the contributions of casting directors to film, TV, and the stage, and will be held at ceremonies in LA, New York, and London on January 30. The full list of film nominees for the 35th Artios Awards are below.

The Casting Society previously announced that Oscar winner and advocate Geena Davis — who received a Governors Award from the Academy earlier this year — will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement. Singer and actress Audra McDonald, will receive the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award.

Among the casting directors being recognized are Deborah Aquila, a three-time Artios Award winner for her work on “La La Land” and “My Week with Marilyn,” will receive the Hoyt Bowers Award, and Andy Pryor, an Emmy nominee and British casting director responsible for “Stan & Ollie,” “Doctor Who,” “Cold Feet,” and “Call the Midwife” will be honored with the Excellence in Casting Award.

Animation

“Abominable” – Christi Soper Hilt

“Frozen 2” – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)

“The Lion King” – Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” – Christi Soper Hilt

“Toy Story 4” – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

Big Budget – Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name” – Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

“Hustlers” – Gayle Keller

“Knives Out” – Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)

“Rocketman” – Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton

“Uncut Gems” – Francine Maisler

Big Budget – Drama

“1917” – Nina Gold

“The Irishman” – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)

“Joker” – Shayna Markowitz

“Little Women” – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Victoria Thomas

Studio or Independent – Comedy

“Brittany Runs A Marathon” – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

“The Dead Don’t Die” – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate) The Farewell – Leslie Woo

“Jojo Rabbit” – Des Hamilton

“Late Night” – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate) Poms – Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Studio or Independent – Drama

“Harriet” – Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting), Meghan Apostoles (Associate)

“Honey Boy” – Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera

“Judy” – Fiona Weir, Alice Searby,

“Marriage Story” – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)

“Waves” – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Clemency” – Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)

“Diane” – Jodi Angstreich

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” – Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting) Skin – Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

“Them That Follow” – John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Low Tide” – Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin

“Mickey and the Bear” – Avy Kaufman

“Skin in the Game” – Matthew Lessall

“The True Don Quixote” – Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter (Associate)

“The Wind” – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

The Zeitgeist Award

“Avengers: Endgame” – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

“It Chapter Two” – Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.