‘An Inconvenient Truth’ Director Davis Guggenheim Launches Concordia, a Documentary and Nonfiction Studio

Cofounded by former Participant exec Jonathan King, the company will premiere four documentaries at Sundance.

“An Inconvenient Truth” director Davis Guggenheim and former Participant exec Jonathan King have launched Concordia Studio, a nonfiction film and TV production company that will premiere four documentaries at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

The studio is launched in partnership with Emerson Collective, founded by Laurene Powell Jobs.

“We’ve been working hard for two years and waiting for the right moment to announce our new studio,” said Guggenheim, who will serve as Chief Creative Officer, Nonfiction. “Our strength is a small group of executives committed to great storytelling with the very best filmmakers.“

Concordia also includes an Artists in Residence fellowship program, led by former Sundance Documentary Fund head Rahdi Taylor. The fellowship is meant to foster creative development in diverse documentary filmmakers in the US who demonstrate talent, voice, and commitment to story-driven nonfiction content.

The inaugural class of fellows include Bing Liu, director of the Oscar-nominated Rust Belt documentary “Minding the Gap,” and Garrett Bradley, director of the International Documentary Association Award-nominated short “America” as well as the upcoming Sundance premiere “Time.”

The four Concordia films at Sundance are Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine’s “Boys State,” about a mock-government program for 17-year-old Texas boys; Bradley’s “Time,” which follows a matriarch and modern-day abolitionist’s fight to keep her family together while fighting for the release of her incarcerated husband; Ramona S. Diaz’ “A Thousand Cuts,” about a Philippine journalist’s fight for truth and democracy under the regime of President Rodrigo Duterte; and “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets,” Bill and Turner Ross’ form-bending portrait of a Las Vegas dive bar in its last night of business.

The Concordia titles account for one quarter of the domestic documentaries in competition at Sundance.

The company also produced and financed Laura Nix’s Oscar-nominated short “Walk Run Cha-Cha.”

The nonfiction division is led by President of Nonfiction Jonathan Silberberg (“Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory”), EVP of Nonfiction Films and Series Nicole Stott (“Searching for Sugar Man”), and EVP of Nonfiction Physical Production and Operations Shannon Dill (“Free Solo”).

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.