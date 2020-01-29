Costume Designers Guild Awards Shocker: ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Takes Period Award, Seizes Oscar Momentum

Taika Waititi’s anti-hate, Nazi black comedy gains Oscar momentum for Mayes C. Rubeo's vibrant wardrobes.

“Jojo Rabbit” was the surprise period film winner Tuesday night at the 22nd annual Costume Designer Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. This throws the Oscar race wide open, as Taika Waititi’s anti-hate, Nazi black comedy gains momentum for Mayes C. Rubeo’s vibrant wardrobes. The other Oscar nominees (also period pieces) are “The Irishman,” “The Joker,” “Little Women,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” But only “Once Upon a Time” was in contention at the CDGA.

Meanwhile, the contemporary and sci-fi/fantasy awards went to “Knives Out” (Jenny Eagan) and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (Ellen Mirojnick).

TV winners included “Game of Thrones”: “The Iron Throne” (sci-fi/fantasy, Michele Clapton), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (period, Donna Zakowska), and “Schitt’s Creek”: “The Dress” (contemporary, Debra Hanson).

Claire Folger

For “Jojo Rabbit,” told from the POV of the eponymous, 10-year-old Nazi fanatic (Roman Griffin Davis), Rubeo infused the wardrobes with bright colors, especially for Jojo’s chic single mom (Scarlett Johansson). Drawing on Italian styles, she gave her stylish patterns, jaunty hats, and, most conspicuously, distinctive shoes with playful butterfly accents.

Additionally, Charlize Theron won the Spotlight Award, Adam McKay earned the Distinguished Collaborator Award, and Mary Ellen Fields took home the Distinguished Service Award.

Excellence in Period Film

“Jojo Rabbit” – Mayes C. Rubeo

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Knives Out” – Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” – Ellen Mirojnick

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Schitt’s Creek”: “The Dress” – Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“Game of Thrones”: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“The Masked Singer”: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” – Marina Toybina

Excellence in Short Form Design

United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” commercial – Christopher Lawrence

