Bill Hader Wins DGA Award for ‘Barry’: Full Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2020 Directors Guild of America Awards are underway Saturday night in downtown Los Angeles, with nominees spanning television and film. IndieWire will update the list of winners continually throughout the evening as they roll in.

On the film side, the DGA prize is often considered a bellwether for the Best Director Oscar and the last six DGA winners all went on to repeat at the Academy Awards: Alfonso Cuarón for “Roma,” Guillermo del Toro for “The Shape of Water,” Damien Chazelle for “La La Land,” and Alejandro G. Iñárritu for both “The Revenant” and “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).”

Meanwhile, for television, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Watchmen,” and “Game of Thrones” all have multiple nominations to lead the Directors Guild of America nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television Dramatic Series, Comedy Series, and Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials. The TV nominees span comedy and drama categories for the year’s best television, also including “Veep” and “Barry.” Other nominated programs include the 91st Annual Academy Awards, as well as Norman Lear’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” ABC specials, plus comedy specials directed by Spike Jonze, Stan Lathan, and Linda Mendoza.

See the list of nominees below, along with the winners (in bold) as they’re announced.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for 2019

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for 2019

Mati Diop, “Atlantics”

Alma Har’el, “Honey Boy”

Melina Matsoukas, “Queen & Slim”

Joe Talbot, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Nicole Kassell

“Watchmen,” “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

(HBO)

Mark Mylod

“Succession,” “This Is Not For Tears”

(HBO)

David Nutter

“Game of Thrones,” “The Last of the Starks”

(HBO)

Miguel Sapochnik

“Game of Thrones,” “The Long Night”

(HBO)

Stephen Williams

“Watchmen,” “This Extraordinary Being”

(HBO)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Dan Attias

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “It’s the Sixties, Man!”

(Prime Video)

Bill Hader

“Barry,” “ronny/lily”

(HBO) *WINNER

David Mandel

“Veep,” “Veep”

(HBO)

Amy Sherman-Palladino

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

(Prime Video)

Daniel Palladino

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Marvelous Radio”

(Prime Video)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television & Miniseries

Ava DuVernary

“When They See Us”

(Netflix)

Vince Gilligan

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

(Netflix)

Thomas Kail

“Fosse/Verdon”

(FX Networks)

Johan Renck

“Chernobyl”

(HBO)

Minkie Spiro

“Fosse/Verdon”

(FX Networks)

Jessica Yu

“Fosse/Verdon”

(FX Networks)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

James Burrows (“All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” – Directed by)

Andy Fisher (“Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ – Directed by)

(ABC) *WINNER

Spike Jonze

“Aziz Ansari: Right Now”

(Netflix)

Stan Lathan

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

(Netflix)

Linda Mendoza

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”

(Netflix)

Glenn Weiss

“The 91st Annual Academy Awards”

(ABC)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

“American Factory” (Netflix)

Feras Fayyad

“The Cave” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Alex Holmes

“Maiden” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska

“Honeyland” (Neon)

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang

“One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

