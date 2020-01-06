‘Fosse/Verdon’ Is in, ‘Apollo 11’ Is Out, and More From the Disjointed DGA Nominations

Due to a voting error, the organization announced some — but not all — of the TV nominations for the 2020 DGA Awards.

A note included in the official nomination statement explained that the nods for the Comedy Series, Dramatic Series, and Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Specials categories will be announced on Friday, rather than today as scheduled, due to an error related to the organization’s newly implemented electronic entry submissions process. The categories in question require a re-vote, the DGA explained. Variety reported last week that the DGA sent members an email stating that “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway had been mistakenly omitted from the comedy series ballot for her direction of “Transparent Musicale Finale,” and advising members to recast their vote in the category if they so chose.

Still, there were plenty of accolades to go around in the official announcement, which shared the choices for Movies for Television and Limited Series; Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Regularly Scheduled Programming; Reality Programs; Children’s Programs; and Commercials, plus, on the film side, Documentary for 2019.

The morning wasn’t without its snubs, particularly in Documentary, where Todd Douglas Miller and the critically-acclaimed “Apollo 11” missed out on a nomination, passed over in favor of films including fellow Neon release “Honeyland” and Netflix’s “American Factory.” The category cleaved to the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Documentary nominations, with only Sony Picture Classics’ “Maiden” earning a spot at the DGA without getting equal love from the PGA.

Back on TV, FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” was far and away the most successful limited series, scoring notices for three separate episodes of the show helmed respectively by Thomas Kail (“Nowadays”), Minkie Spiro (“All I Care About Is Love”), and Jessica Yu (“Glory”). Rounding out the category are Ava DuVernay for her direction of Netflix’s “When They See Us” and Vince Gilligan for his oversight on Netflix’s “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” plus a nomination for Johan Renck, who directed the whole of HBO’s “Chernobyl.”

The group also shared the recipients of two special DGA Awards in recognition of extraordinary contributions to the guild. Duncan Henderson will receive the 2020 Frank Capra Achievement Award, an honor bestowed upon an Assistant Director or Unit Production Manager in recognition of career achievement in the industry. Arthur Lewis will receive the 2020 Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award, given to an Associate Director or Stage Manager to celebrate their service to the industry.

“Duncan Henderson and Arthur Lewis represent the highest examples of Guild service through their dedication, advocacy and representation on behalf of their fellow members, all while maintaining successful, demanding careers,” DGA President Thomas Schlamme said in a statement. “We are proud to recognize their service and their accomplishments.”

Eric Leibowitz/FX

The DGA will announce the rest of its film nominees on Tuesday and the rest of its television nominees on Friday. Winners will be announced on Saturday, January 25 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

A complete list of Monday’s nominees can be found below.

Documentary

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

“American Factory” (Netflix)

Feras Fayyad

“The Cave” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Alex Holmes

“Maiden” (Sony Pictures Classic)

Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska

“Honeyland” (Neon)

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang

“One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

TV Movies or Limited Series

Ava DuVernay – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Vince Gilligan – “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

Thomas Kail – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Episode: “Nowadays”

Johan Renck – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Minkie Spiro – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Episode: “All I Care About Is Love”

Jessica Yu – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Episode: “Glory”

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey – “Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO)

Episode: “#1730”

Nora S. Gerard – “CBS Sunday Morning” (CBS)

Episode: “40th Anniversary”

Jim Hoskinson – “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Episode: “A. Ocasio-Cortez; Incubus”

Don Roy King – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Episode: “E. Murphy; Lizzo”

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Episode: “SLAPP Suits”

Reality Programs

Hisham Abed – “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Episode: “Black Girl Magic”

Jason Cohen – “Encore!” (Disney+)

Episode: “Annie”

Jon Favreau – “The Chef Show” (Netflix)

“Hog Island”

Ashley S. Gorman – “First Responders Live” (FOX)

Episode: “103”

Patrick McManus – “American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

Episode: “1116 Las Vegas National Finals Night 4”

Commercials

Fredrik Bond – “Lighter Than Air,” HP Elite Dragonfly; “Take it Lightly,” Coca-Cola Light; “Nap,” iPhone

Spike Jonze – “Dream It,” Squarespace; “The New Normal,” Medmen

Mark Molloy – “Underdogs,” Apple

Ridley Scott – “The Seven Worlds,” Hennessy X.O.

Dougal Wilson – “Train,” AT&T

