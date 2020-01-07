Directors Guild of America 2020 Nominees Include Taika Waititi, Bong Joon Ho, and More

The last six winners of the DGA's Best Director prize have gone on to repeat the Academy Awards.

The Directors Guild of America has announced its nominations for the 2019-20 awards season. The DGA prize is often considered a bellwether for the Best Director Oscar and the last six DGA winners all went on to repeat at the Academy Awards: Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma,” Guillermo del Toro for “The Shape of Water,” Damien Chazelle for “La La Land,” and Alejandro G. Iñárritu for both “The Revenant” and “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).” The last DGA winner that did not win the Oscar was Ben Affleck for “Argo.” Affleck was famously snubbed by the Academy, but “Argo” did go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

This year’s DGA race features two of the season’s biggest heavyweights: Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) and Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”). It’s important to note that the five DGA nominees don’t always line up with the five Oscar nominees for Best Director. 2019 DGA nominees Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”) and Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”) did not receive Oscar nominations, but fellow nominees Cuaron (“Roma”), Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”), and Adam McKay (“Vice”) did. The Academy gave Cooper and Farrelly’s slots to Yorgos Lanthimos of “The Favourite” and Paweł Pawlikowski of “Cold War.”

The Directors Guild of America started to award a prize for first-time feature film beginning in 2015 and have done so again in 2020. The four winners of the DGA’s first-time prize are Alex Garland for “Ex Machina,” Garth Davis for “Lion,” Jordan Peele for “Get Out,” and Bo Burnham for “Eighth Grade.”

As previously announced this week, the Directors Guild of America has nominated the following five movies for its Best Documentary prize: Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert for “American Factory” (Netflix), Feras Fayyad for “The Cave” (National Geographic Documentary Films), Alex Holmes for “Maiden” (Sony Pictures Classics), Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska for “Honeyland” (Neon), and Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang for “One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios).

The 2020 Directors Guild of American winners will be announced Saturday, January 25. Check out the 2020 DGA feature film nominations in the lists below.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for 2019

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for 2019

Mati Diop, “Atlantics”

Alma Har’el, “Honey Boy”

Melina Matsoukas, “Queen & Slim”

Joe Talbot, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

