Directors Guild of America Announces 2019 TV Nominations

The DGA has revealed its nominations for television and HBO leads the way. Winners will be announced on Saturday, January 25.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Watchmen,” and “Game of Thrones” lead the Directors Guild of America nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television Dramatic Series; Comedy Series; and Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2019. Winners will be announced at the 72nd Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, January 25, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

The nominees span comedy and drama categories for the year’s best television, and also include “Veep,” and “Barry.” Other nominated programs include the 91st annual Academy Awards, as well as Norman Lear’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” ABC specials, plus comedy specials directed by Spike Jonze, Stan Lathan, and Linda Mendoza

See the full list of Directors Guild of America Award television nominees below, and stay tuned for DGA Awards analysis from IndieWire. This year’s DGA Award nominations for film, announced earlier this week, are here. They’re led by Bong Joon Ho, Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Taika Waititi.

As previously announced this week, the Directors Guild of America has nominated the following five movies for its Best Documentary prize, several of which stem from TV streaming platforms: Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert for “American Factory” (Netflix), Feras Fayyad for “The Cave” (National Geographic Documentary Films), Alex Holmes for “Maiden” (Sony Pictures Classics), Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska for “Honeyland” (Neon), and Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang for “One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios).

DRAMATIC SERIES

Nicole Kassell

“Watchmen,” “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

(HBO)

Mark Mylod

“Succession,” “This Is Not For Tears”

(HBO)

David Nutter

“Game of Thrones,” “The Last of the Starks”

(HBO)

Miguel Sapochnik

“Game of Thrones,” “The Long Night”

(HBO)

Stephen Williams

“Watchmen,” “This Extraordinary Being”

(HBO)

COMEDY SERIES

Dan Attias

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “It’s the Sixties, Man!”

(Prime Video)

Bill Hader

“Barry,” “ronny/lily”

(HBO)

David Mandel

“Veep,” “Veep”

(HBO)

Amy Sherman Palladino

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

(Prime Video)

Daniel Palladino

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Marvelous Radio”

(Prime Video)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

James Burrows (“All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” – Directed by)

Andy Fisher (“Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ – Directed by)

(ABC)

Spike Jonze

“Aziz Ansari: Right Now”

(Netflix)

Stan Lathan

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

(Netflix)

Linda Mendoza

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”

(Netflix)

Glenn Weiss

“The 91st Annual Academy Awards”

(ABC)

