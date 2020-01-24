George R.R. Martin Doubles Down on ‘Thrones’ Books Not Ending Exactly Like Show
The series finale of the blockbuster HBO series prompted extreme backlash from fans.
George R.R. Martin is still insisting that the ending of his “Game of Thrones” book series will differ from the TV show’s. The HBO fantasy series controversially wrapped its eight-season run last May, but Martin still has two books left to publish in the series: “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring.” In a recent interview with German newspaper Welt (via Esquire), Martin reminded “Game of Thrones” fans that his book ending will not be a carbon copy of what the HBO series portrayed.
“People know an ending—but not the ending,” Martin said. “The makers of the TV show had overtaken me, which I didn’t expect.”
Martin has been outspoken about the upcoming differences between his literary series and the HBO series ever since the Emmy-winning drama wrapped its run. Many “Thrones” fans were upset with the rushed narrative twists of the show’s final season, including Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) turning to the dark side and becoming the chief antagonist. Martin told Fast Company magazine (via Digital Spy) last October that the show “has been not completely faithful. Otherwise, it would have to run another five seasons.” Martin alluded to studio and network pressures as one reason the “Thrones” series didn’t stick to his planned book narrative.
Following the series finale last May, Martin took to his blog to assure fans that the show did not completely represent how he’s planning to finish his novels. “How will it all end? I hear people asking,” the author wrote. “The same ending as the show? Different? Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget. They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3,000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done…and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them.”
“Thrones” fans have been waiting for several years for Martin to publish the next novel, “The Winds of Winter.” The book still does not have a release date. In addition to finishing up the final two “Thrones” novels, Martin is also developing and producing an HBO prequel series entitled “House of the Dragon,” which is set to focus on the early history of the Targaryen family.
