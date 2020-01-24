George R.R. Martin Doubles Down on ‘Thrones’ Books Not Ending Exactly Like Show

The series finale of the blockbuster HBO series prompted extreme backlash from fans.

George R.R. Martin is still insisting that the ending of his “Game of Thrones” book series will differ from the TV show’s. The HBO fantasy series controversially wrapped its eight-season run last May, but Martin still has two books left to publish in the series: “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring.” In a recent interview with German newspaper Welt (via Esquire), Martin reminded “Game of Thrones” fans that his book ending will not be a carbon copy of what the HBO series portrayed.

“People know an ending—but not the ending,” Martin said. “The makers of the TV show had overtaken me, which I didn’t expect.”

