Who Needs a Golden Globe? These Shows Do — TV Podcast

Plus, pour one out for those TV publicists who won't sleep again until February.

We’re just a handful of days into (arguably) a new decade and already the Golden Globes sit poised to shake things up on the television landscape.

But then, the ceremony organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is always ready and willing to recognize shows that other institutions have no time or interest in celebrating, for better or worse.

With Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony looming, the crew at “Millions of Screens” opted to take a good, long look at the TV categories in an attempt to discern which shows might win, which shows might surprise, but more importantly, which shows most need the traction a win at the Golden Globes can offer.

At the top of the list comes Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” a series that appeared tailor-made to be HFPA bait, what with its high-caliber cast including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon — both of whom were nominated for Golden Globes — and its finely-tuned approximation of prestige TV. Given the HFPA’s favoritism toward rewarding brand new shows, and its predilection for Hollywood’s biggest stars, it would actually be shocking for “The Morning Show” to go home empty-handed. More importantly, zero wins would create a huge issue for a show that’s most likely banking heavily on Golden Globe hardware to legitimize its existence as it moves into the 2020 Emmy race.

In limited series, only two nominees are eligible for the Emmy season to come, Netflix’s “Unbelievable” and Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice,” but it’s easy to see a scenario where both are overshadowed by HBO’s “Chernobyl” which already took home 10 trophies at September’s ceremony. In this case, it’s the critically-acclaimed “Unbelievable” that could best utilize a win, continuing the conversation around the series that was both an emotionally-raw and unflinching look at the ways sexual assault victims are failed by the criminal justice system.

Popular on IndieWire

That’s just one Golden Globes angle explored in this week’s episode of “Millions of Screens,” featuring TV Awards Editor Libby Hill, TV Deputy Editor Ben Travers, and Creative Producer Leo Garcia, which also includes the gang making last-minute predictions about who will win on Sunday night — all for the sake of a sandwich bet.

Plus, tune in for a new exploration of the mystical world of Netflix ratings, where Adam Sandler’s “Murder Mystery” is king and “Incredibles 2” is just happy to be included, as well a look at Professor Leo’s new favorite show of all time: “The Witcher.” Also, Libby issues a reminder to toss a coin to your TV publicists, as the Oscars wreak havoc on an already untenable January schedule in the TV industry.

“Millions of Screens” is available on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with the crew on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Review the show on iTunes and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the gang address specific issues in upcoming editions of “Millions of Screens.” Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

This episode of “Millions of Screens” was produced by Leonardo Adrian Garcia.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.