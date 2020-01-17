Hulu Orders Comedy Series Starring Steve Martin and Martin Short

The duo are currently on their second comedy tour together, the Now You See Them, Soon You Won't Tour.

On Friday, at the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association (TCA) Press Tour, Hulu announced a straight-to-series order for a series starring comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Described as a series about “three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one,” it is co-created by Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie”), who will serve as executive producers alongside “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman. The project hails from 20th Century Fox Television.

“Hulu’s success in original content is driven by highly curated programming from world class talent, said Craig Erwich, SVP of Originals, Hulu. “From the Steve Martin project, second series orders of ‘Ramy’ and ‘Dollface,’ to shows like ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ our momentum in original content is stronger than ever.”

This series is the latest creative offering to come out of Martin and Short’s 35-plus year friendship and comedic collaboration. The duo are currently on a comedy tour together — their second one, called the Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t Tour — after their 2018 tour earned them an Emmy nomination for their Netflix special “Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.”

Other announcements coming out of Hulu this morning: “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” was renewed for a second season; the partnership with DreamWorks Animation feature and library films will be bolstered by three premieres in 2020: “Madagascar: A Little Wild,” “TrollsTopia” and “The Mighty Ones”.

“The Great,” starring Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning, will debut on May 15; it is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

“Solar Opposites” will premiere on May 8; co-created by Justin Roiland (“Rick & Morty”) and Mike McMahan (“Rick & Morty” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks”), “Solar Opposites” centers around a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America.

Finally, the next season of Golden Globe-winning “Ramy” will debut all 10 episodes on May 29. According to Hulu “In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.”

